Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Parker earns residential construction certification
A Rockporter working for a Gloucester real estate company has completed the real estate industry’s most comprehensive residential construction course.
Gretchen Parker has earned national certification as a Residential Construction Certified professional. Completion of this certification involves over 12 hours of training and a comprehensive exam covering architectural design and planning, blueprint reading, topography, building site design, and evaluating quality construction, materials, methods, construction terminology, and scheduling.
The certification means Parker can provide specialized services to builders and consumers related to the overall building process, subdivision cost analysis, construction loan programs, land listing procedures, and buyer/builder relations.
The Rockport resident is a sales associate affiliated with the Gloucester office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England. She has been a top-ranking sales associate on Cape Ann for the past 10 years, achieving the International President’s Circle Award within Coldwell Banker and earning the designation of Global Luxury Property Specialist.
Those seeking information about buying or selling a home may contact Parker at 978-394-4708 or at the Coldwell Banker office at 85 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester.
Target in Danvers faces fines for blocked exits
DANVERS — Target Corp. faces fines of more than $225,000 after being cited for blocked emergency exits at its stores in Danvers and Framingham.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found fire exit routes in the stores’ backroom storage areas blocked by packing boxes, products, rolling carts, metal bars, portable ladders, and a powered industrial truck. The Target store in Danvers is located at the Liberty Tree Mall.
Target Corp. could be fined $227,304 for the citations, according to OSHA. Since 2015, the agency has cited the national retailer for similar hazards at 11 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey and New York.
“OSHA has cited Target Corp. several times for exposing workers to hazards that restrict their ability to quickly exit a store in an emergency,” OSHA Andover Area Executive Director Anthony Covello said in a press release. “Employers are required the keep exit routes free and unobstructed.”
Target Corp. can contest the findings before an independent review commission. In a statement, the company said it visited the stores in Danvers and Framingham last summer and “worked quickly to ensure full OSHA compliance.”
“The safety of our team and guests is our top priority,” the statement said.
— Paul Leighton
Shop offers Tuscany wine seminar
Wine lovers can learn about and taste nine Tuscan wines while enjoying small bites at a local wine shop’s first event of the year.
Savour Wine and Cheese, 76 Prospect St. in Gloucester, offers “Tuscany in a Glass,” a wine seminar, on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be led by Italian wine specialist Ciro Pirone, and Savour owner Kathleen P. Morgan.
The $50 cost includes glasses of nine wines, appetizers, cheese and charcuterie. All wines featured will be discounted 10%.
Seats may be reserved by calling Savour at 978-282-1455 or made online at savourwineandcheese.com.
