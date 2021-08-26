Cape Ann Business Briefcase

MILESTONES
During Gloucester's Sidewalk Bazaar Days, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the City of Gloucester celebrated a Main Street mainstay.
The Weathervane and owner Joe Ciolino have been an important piece of Main Street for 30 years and counting. The city and the chamber marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 5.
Upon opening The Weathervane in 1991, Ciolino, a former city councilor, offered a free postage stamp with every greeting card purchased back in 1991. On Aug. 5, he offered 30% off all merchandise to celebrate the historic anniversary of his gift shop.
###
Tim Sanborn of Cazeault Solar & Home announced Monday that the Gloucester company had completed its 399th and 400th solar installations on Cape Ann. Cape Ann businessmen Roy Spittle, founder of Roy Spittle Electric, and his son, Tom Spittle, of Roy Spittle Electric and Taormina Electric, had Cazeault Solar & Home not only install solar panels but reroof their homes. "I have already recommended them to multiple people and our customers," said Tom Spittle. More information about Cazeault and its services may be found at cazeaultsolarhome.com.
PEOPLE
Three new leaders have been added in key areas at Montserrat College of Art. They are:
Lynne Cooney, who recently received her doctorate from Boston University, was appointed the director of exhibitions and Galleries. She has taught in the graduate Curatorial Studies program at BU, and was the director of the art galleries. Her doctoral research focused on collection and exhibition practices in South Africa in relationship to colonial histories and decolonization theories. She was the recipient of a U.S. Student Fulbright Fellowship to South Africa in 2014-2015.
Elisabeth Reickert will serve as a full-time 12-month counselor to increase the capacity of student counseling services. In addition, she will offer new programs focusing on education, wellness and student success. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from Montserrat and an Master of Arts in Expressive Therapies from Lesley University. A licensed mental health counselor, she spent the last decade as a school adjustment counselor at Salem Academy Charter School and acute residential settings with adolescents and young adults.
Lisa Shawney will serve as the dean of finance and administration, bringing over 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently as vice president for finance and administration at Granite State College in New Hampshire. Prior to that, she served as manager for general accounting for the University of New Hampshire. Earlier, she held accounting positions with both UNITIL Service Corp. and The Timberland Company. Her many voluntary commitments currently includes the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center (PMAC) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she serves on the board of directors and as treasurer.
GIVING
The Koutsos Team, a Danvers-based team of home lending professionals, will donate $3,000 to support Beverly Bootstraps, an organization that provides critical resources to families and individuals so they may achieve self-sufficiency. The donations, announced by George Koutsos, regional vice president of CrossCountry Mortgage LLC, are the culmination of a previously announced donation drive whereby for each purchase loan closing between April 1 and June 30, $50 would be donated and the money distributed to those at the greatest risk of losing their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beverly Bootstraps serves residents of Beverly and, through a partnership with the Acord Food Pantry, residents of Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Ipswich, and Topsfield.
###
Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School has received a $50,000 federal grant to advance its efforts to support its Farm to School initiative. The grant, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will allow the district to solidify its existing partnerships with Tufts University and Salem Public Schools, and establish new initiatives involving student learning.
PATENTS
Bernd Zetsche of Gloucester is one of five co-inventors credited with developing "CRISPR enzymes and systems" for which the Broad Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and President and Fellows Of Harvard College, all located in Cambridge, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,091,798, initially filed July 27, 2018). Zetsche's co-inventors are Omar O. Abudayyeh of Boston, and Feng Zhang, Jonathan S. Gootenberg and Ian Slaymaker, all of Cambridge. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3sLhmUv
###
David Benini of Manchester and co-inventors Louis Scott Hills of Stow and Taras Riopka of Concord are credited with developing "analysis of reflections of projected light in varying colors, brightness, patterns, and sequences for liveness detection in biometric systems." The patent (No. 11,093,731, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) for their work has been assigned to Aware of Bedford. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/2XVAdkg
