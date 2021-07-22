Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Free workshops for small businesses
The Cape Ann Regional Grant Project is presenting a series of free workshops tailored to meet the needs of Cape Ann’s small businesses.
All Cape Ann business owners and their staff are invited to attend “Shaping Your Post-Pandemic Business Strategy” on Tuesday, July 27, and “Agile Small Business Operations” on Wednesday, Aug, 4.
Rich Weissman, an experienced business management professional and professor at the graduate and undergraduate levels for Endicott College, will lead these workshops.
Both workshops run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and will be offered in-person in the conference ro om at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester, or via zoom. In-person attendance is on a first come, first serve basis.
Pre-registration is required, and registration can be found at www.capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant. For more information, please contact Anne Williams, Cape Ann regional grant manager, at anne@capeannchamber.com or call 978-283-1601.
Patents
Last month, New England Biolabs in Ipswich was assigned a patent (No. 11,028,379, initially filed Jan. 27, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for “FCE mRNA capping enzyme compositions, methods and kits.” The co-inventors are Mehul Ganatra of Gloucester, Siu-hong Chan of Ipswich, Christopher H. Taron of Essex, and G. B. Robb of Somerville. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3rr4C4F.
The same week, Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates of Gloucester was assigned a patent (No. 11,031,774, initially filed Jan. 11, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “superconducting fault current limiter having improved energy handling.” The co-inventors are Scott W. Nickerson of Plaistow, New Hampshire, Paul Murphy of Reading and Saeed Jazebi of Peabody, Massachusetts.
Varian was also assigned a patent (No. 11,031,247, initially filed Feb. 20, 2018) developed by Thomas R. Omstead of Gloucester for a “method and apparatus for depositing a monolayer on a three-dimensional structure.”
The full-text of the Varian patents can be found at https://bit.ly/3hYoQQ5 and https://bit.ly/3eJq8fC, respectively.
Also during the week of June 7 to 14 , Centrexion Therapeutics in Boston was assigned a patent (No. 11,026,903, initially filed Aug. 4, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and compositions for treatment of pain using capsaicin.” The co-inventors are James N. Campbell of Baltimore, Maryland, Peter D. Hanson of Beverly’s Prides Crossing section, and Randall Stevens of Rockport. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/2V0nnQe.
— Targeted News Service
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2713.