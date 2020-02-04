New gallery shop open in Magnolia
Sue Wheeler has opened a new gallery and boutique in Magnolia offering a curated selection of nature-inspired paintings and handcrafted giftware created by local artists and craftsmen.
Arts Abound, 21C Lexington Ave., offers an eclectic ensemble of one-of-a-kind hand-painted scarves, copper jewelry, ocean-inspired pottery, specialty cards, and cutting boards.
Wheeler, who says she has been creating innovative marketing collateral for over 25 years for large corporations and small independents, also offers graphic design services.
Shop hours for February are Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. It is closed Wednesday.
The shop is open some Sundays, and also by appointment and by chance; check by calling Wheeler at 603-359-2173.
Buying local is the main thrust of the shop. Wheeler invites everyone to stop in and say hello.
More information about the gallery and its artists is available at artsaboundmagnolia.com.
BankGloucester names Shanko as VP
BankGloucester has hired Lisa Shanko its vice president-commercial loan officer. She will be working mainly out of the soon-to-open branch at 143 High St. in Ipswich.
Shanko, a veteran in commercial lending, joins BankGloucester with many years of experience working for First Ipswich Bank, TD Bank and North Shore Bank to name a few.
“BankGloucester is excited to have Lisa as part of our commercial lending team,” said Senior VP and Chief Lending Officer Mark Grenier in a prepared statement. “Her extensive knowledge and background in commercial lending will truly strengthen our core team as we work towards increasing our commercial portfolio.”
Shanko will focus on generating deposits and loans in the Ipswich market, and will be assisting commercial customers with term loans, business lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, business checking products and cash management services.
She is past president of the Rotary Club of Ipswich, vice president of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, ambassador for the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and commissioner for the Essex National Heritage Commission.
She is a graduate of Merrimack College where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She also attended the National School of Banking at Fairfield University.
Film Detective focused on Black History Month
ROCKPORT — The Film Detective (TFD), a media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films, is offering a weekly program dedicated to Black History Month throughout February on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV.
The Film Detective’s flagship channel features a line-up at 6 p.m. every Wednesday this month dedicated to Black History Month. Titles from pioneering African American filmmaker Oscar Micheaux will receive a spotlight throughout February, including “God’s Stepchildren” (1938) and “Within Our Gates” (1920). Stories of famous figures Joe Louis and Jackie Robinson will come to life on screen in “The Joe Louis Story” (1953) and “The Jackie Robinson Story” (1950).
Viewers of the TFD app can honor Black History Month by celebrating actor Sidney Poitier’s 93rd birthday in February with his role in “The Mark of the Hawk” (1957) and Cicely Tyson with her Oscar-nominated performance in “Sounder” (1972).
Also, beginning Friday, Feb. 7, at noon, fans can prepare for the Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, with a weekend-long marathon of Oscar-nominated and winning films of years past.
Fans will not have to wait long before the next movie marathon from The Film Detective. Following the Academy Awards, TFD is celebrating love with 24 hours of romance on Valentine’s Day.
More information can found at www.thefilmdetective.com
