Grants available for small biz
The communities of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, and Manchester, working collaboratively with each other and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, are offering free business assistance, support and training to help small businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
All businesses are eligible and encouraged to participate; a business need not be a member of the chamber, association, or organization.
Business owners may complete the questionnaire at https://bit.ly/3jEuU1t. Responses will inform the development and delivery of training and support.
To respond by paper, in an oral interview or another language, contact Cape Ann Regional Pilot Grant Manager Anne Williams at anne@capeannchamber.com or call 978-283-1601.
Chamber golf winners
Recently the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce hosted the 32nd Annual Cape Ann Business Education & Scholarship Golf Tournament. More than 120 golfers and volunteers played the green in support of Cape Ann youth.
The Applied Materials team of Chris Leavitt, Mark Poulin, Jim Sargent and John Sawyer scored 58 for the gross win of $100.
The Happy Valley team of John Hugo, Will Eagan, Jeremy Nestor, and Michael Reardon scored 54 for the net win of $100.
Beauport Hospitality Group’s team of John Welch, Adam Whitfeild, Chris Courtney and Caleb Hovey scored 55 for net second place and a $75 prize.
The Maplewood Carwash team of Joe DiRocco, Anthony DeGregorio, Kyle Milan, and Steve Milan scored 56 for net third place and a $50 prize on a match of cards.
Closest to the Pin prizes went to John Sawyer whose ball landed 9 feet 3 inches from Hole 2; Pat Thorpe, 7 feet from Hole 8; and Jim Martin who shot a hole in one at Hole13.
Closest to the Line were Kristian Kristensen and Julie Campbell at Hole 11.
Making the long drive at Hole 16 were Jonathan Silva and Kristin Bedell.
The tourneys’ gold sponsors were Beauport Ambulance Service Inc., Building Center, CrossCountry Mortgage, Harvey & Martin PLLC, Johnson O’Connor, Seaside Legal Solutions and Winning Solutions.
Moulton at chamber breakfast
SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, will provide an update on economic recovery efforts next week at North Shore Chamber of Commerce business event.
On Wednesday, July 14, the North Shore Chamber will welcome Moulton as its special guest speaker for a Public Policy Breakfast Forum at 7:30 a.m. at the Salem Waterfront Hotel, 225 Derby St., Salem.
Networking begins at 7:30 a.m., the program starts at 8 a.m.
Moulton will provide an update on economic recovery efforts at the federal level and discuss issues affecting businesses in Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District, the American Jobs Plan, infrastructure and more.
Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers. For a Zoom platform, 8 to 9 a.m.; tickets are $10 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565.
People
Tina McManus has joined J Barrett & Company’s office at the Cummings Center in Beverly. A Realtor since 2002, McManus has amassed an impressive record helping clients achieve their real estate goals — whether buying, selling or investing. McManus lives in Beverly with her husband Mike and heir two collies.
¢¢¢
Rebeccah Pearson of Ipswich has opened Suil Crow, an online apothecary that offers holistic products and natural remedies, from plants, herbs and flowers as well as teas and handmade essential oils. The daughter of a horticulturist, Pearson says she offers remedies for those looking for a “more natural lifestyle” at her website, www.apothecarysuilcrow.com.
Milestones
Salem Hospital has earned an “A” grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. A member of Mass General Brigham, Salem Hospital also earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group in the fall report.
Giving
Salem State University has received a philanthropic gift of $500,000 from Jean and Rick Walsh of Harvard. The money will support undergraduate student scholarships through the Walsh Family Award and provide unrestricted funds for emerging university priorities supporting student success. This latest gift brings the family’s total Salem State contributions to $1 million over the past 10 years.
