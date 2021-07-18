Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Restaurant reopens
ESSEX — An Essex restaurant has reopened following an almost two-year closure.
Owner Tom Riordan and his staff are welcoming the community to the newly renovated dining room and bar at Ripple on the Water, 74 Main St. The restaurant is serving diners Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ripple on the Water reopened on June 23 and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce performed a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand re-opening on June 29.
Ripple on the Water serves a variety of options, including it Ripple burger, pork belly and fried clam sandwich, poke bowl, fried Essex clams and homemade desserts.
Learn more by visiting ripplerestaurant.com
After-Hours at Beauport
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce heads to Beauport Hotel on Gloucester’s Outer Harbor for an after-hours Networking Event on Tuesday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Spend a summer evening connecting with business colleagues on the hotel’s scenic seaside terrace at 55 Commercial St. Admission is $20 for Cchamber members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information, visit northshorechamber.org or call the chamber at 978-774-8565.
Patents
Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates of Gloucester has been assigned a patent (No. 11,053,580, initially filed Feb. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "techniques for selective deposition using angled ions." The co-inventors are Kevin Anglin of Somerville and Maureen Petterson of Salem..
Broad Institute in Cambridge, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston have been assigned a patent (No. 11,052,080, initially filed Nov. 21, 2018) developed by 13 co-inventors for "kinase inhibitors and methods of use thereof." Among the co-inventors is Stephen J. Haggarty of Gloucester.
ZOLL Medical of Chelmsford has been assigned a patent (No. 11,052,019, initially filed Sept. 29, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for an "active compression decompression cardiopulmonary resuscitation chest compression feedback." Among the co-inventors is Guy R. Johnson is Gloucester.
—Targeted News Service
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2713.