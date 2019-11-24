Care Dimensions celebrates nurses
Care Dimensions, the largest provider of hospice and palliative care services in Massachusetts, celebrated National Nurses Week by honoring its 251 nurses, many of whom are board-certified in hospice and palliative care.
Registered nurses Amy Bartlett, Patricia Burnham, Jaclyn Innis, Eileen Marino, Caterina Palazzolo, Michelle Redmond, Jennifer Sawyer, Tracy Sullivan and Michelle Trask, all of Gloucester, were recognized for their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care at Care Dimensions.
City receives financial reporting award
The City of Gloucester was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2018.
Gloucester has received the CAFR award for two consecutive years and is one of only 40 communities in Massachusetts to accomplish this achievement. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“I am proud that we have consistently been recognized and of all the city personnel who have worked together to produce another impressive CAFR,” said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken in a prepared statement. “During the past five years we’ve worked hard to implement a range of initiatives that exemplifies transparency and ensures accountability throughout City government. This award is proof of that and is well deserved.”
City Auditor Kenny Costa was also been recognized with an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement for his role as the primary individual responsible for preparing the award-winning report.
“The CAFR Award is a great achievement for the city and demonstrates team work from the city and school finance team and all city departments,” Costa said in the prepared statement. “It is our goal to make this an annual endeavor.”
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by e-mail to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.