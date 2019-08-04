Wine shop extends hours
A Gloucester wine and cheese shop has added a new staff member and new hours.
Savour Wine and Cheese, 76 Prospect St. in Gloucester is now open seven days a week. Its new hours are Monday, noon to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday,a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
“We are so pleased to welcome Courtney Hale, who has almost 20 years experience managing in retail cheese and wine shops,” said owner Kathleen P. Morgan in an email. “Having her join our team makes it possible for us to expand our hours and our expertise. I believe Savour now has the best and most knowledgeable team on the North Shore.”
The shop was also earned “Best Wine Selection” from voters in North Shore Magazine’s Best of North Shore Awards.
Scott Energy sponsoring YMCA road race
A Gloucester-based home energy company is fueling the running of the next installment of YMCA of the North Shore’s Race Series.
Scott Energy, a provider of home heating oil, propane, heating and cooling system installations and service, is sponsoring the Y’s Beverly Homecoming 5K. The starting line is at Lynch Park at 55 Ober St. in Beverly at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
“We are so grateful to Scott Energy for their first-time sponsorship and support of our 5K races,” said Carol Meyer, YMCA of the North Shore special events director.
All proceeds from this race will support the Y’s Corner Stone program. This new collaborative program provides essential daily living support to local cancer patients, survivors and their families.
“For over 70 years, Scott Energy has been giving back to the communities we serve,” said Scott Energy President Bill Scott. “By supporting the YMCA of the North Shore, we’re able to help even more of our neighbors in ways we never imagined.”
More information about the race or registration is available online at http://bit.ly/2ZsFtrB
Scott Energy serves Cape Ann and the North Shore. More information is available at scottenergyco.com.
300th install for Cazeault Solar
Tim Sanborn of Cazeault Solar & Home announced last week that the Gloucester company had completed its 300th solar installation on Cape Ann.
The install was done for Sal D’Angelo at his Gloucester home.
“The D’Angelo solar installation was interesting as it presented us with some challenges but we had the skills and capabilities to overcome these challenges and present a great product for the client” said Cazeault general manager Sam Ziergiebel in a prepared statement.
“Cazeault Solar & Home was recommended by my friend, Larry Ingersoll,” D’Angelo said in a prepared statement. “The entire process with Cazeault Solar & Home was seamless with no effort and no sweat by us! Jon (Macomber) and the Cazeault team were great.”
More information about Cazeault and its service may be found at cazeaultsolarhome.com.
Noyes to head restaurant group
BOSTON — Charlie Noyes of Gloucester has been elected to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association’s Board of Directors.
Noyes, the president of the Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, is one of seven new additions to the board and will serve a three-year term.
The directors work to address the educational needs and opportunities for professional development within the state’s industry.
Noyes became president of the Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub in November 2013, after joining the company in 1981. He worked his way from a server, bartender and line cook through the company ranks, serving as general manager, operations director, regional vice president of operations, and vice president of operations.
As president of Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, Noyes oversees operations and development for the largest restaurant group in Massachusetts with 63 restaurants and 3,710 team members in Massachusetts alone, 106 restaurants in total. His responsibilities include involvement in menu development, labor management, financial analysis and strategic planning. He also leads the expansion and renovation plans with the newest restaurant to be opened in Gardner this summer.
Noyes was a proponent of the company’s decision to offer Gloucester-sourced North Atlantic haddock on its menu.
More information about the MRA can be found at www.themassrest.org.
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.