Cape Ann Business Briefs 

PEOPLE
Cape Ann Savings Bank has welcomed J. Mark Olsen as vice president, head of residential lending, and Dennis J. Acker as senior retail banking officer. Each possesses extensive expertise in their field of residential lending and retail banking and come to the bank with many years of management experience.
The Board of Trustees of Cape Ann Savings Bank also approved the promotions earlier this month of:
Marianne Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.
Michael J. Luster, Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer.
Jennifer C. Orlando, Vice President, Marketing Officer.
Annette Campbell, Assistant Branch Manager .
¢¢¢
Amy Bartlett, RN, CHPN, of Gloucester, has been promoted by Care Dimensions to clinical manager, leading the team caring for hospice patients in long-term care facilities north of Boston. Bartlett, who grew up in Montana, finished her nursing degree at Regis College and worked in long-term care facilities on the North Shore and in private duty in patients’ homes while in nursing school. Since 2016 she has been a registered nurse case manager with Care Dimensions and obtained her professional certification in hospice and palliative care nursing.
¢¢¢
Andrea Lacroix of Churchill Properties has been appointed to the North Shore Association of Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) for the 2021 term. A top Realtor in the Ipswich area, Lacroix will also serve on the Massachusetts Association of Realtors® Grievance Committee which oversees arbitration and ethics complaints.
NOTES
Seaport Grille, 6 Rowe Square, is offering exclusive menu features for New Year’s Eve, and both brunch and all-day menu specials on New Year’s Day. More information is available at seaportgrillegloucester.com, where tables may be reserved or orders placed for New Year’s To-Go, or by calling 978-282-9799.
¢¢¢
Gloucester-based NeedyMeds will offer a 10-minute webinar on how to save on pet medications using its drug discount card. The webinar will be held Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Registration for the free webinar can be done at https://bit.ly/2KNNhC3.
MILESTONES
North Shore Medical Center (NSMC) has been awarded an ‘A’ grade for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade national distinction program recognized NSMC’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Safety Grade is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
¢¢¢
Salem State University’s Bertolon School of Business has been awarded AACSB Accreditation, a distinction enjoyed by only 5% of business schools worldwide. Salem State is the first of Massachusetts’ nine state universities to receive this accreditation and is the only institution on the North Shore with an AACSB-endorsed business school. The university is now one of 20 institutions in Massachusetts with AACSB-accredited business schools, including Babson College, Bentley University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northeastern University, among others.
Send us your business news
We want to publish news about your business — new contracts, new hires, promotions and events that are open to the public — on our Business pages. Send a brief notice with the basics. Please be clear about the person’s connection to Cape Ann. Include the name and phone number of someone we can call if we have questions. Send your news by email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; by fax to 978-282-4397; or by mail to: Business Briefcase, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930. For more information, call 978-675-2713.