Cape Ann Business Briefs 

Amy Bartlett, RN, CHPN, of Gloucester, has been promoted by Danvers-based Care Dimensions to clinical manager, leading the team caring for hospice patients in long-term care facilities north of Boston.
“During this pandemic it’s important to me to support my team which, in turn, supports patients who need our care,” she said in a prepared statement. “It has been hard for the long-term care facilities, families and patients to manage this pandemic. I’m glad we’re here for them.”
Bartlett said knew she wanted to be a nurse when she was 15, growing up in Montana. When she moved east, she finished her nursing degree at Regis College and worked in long-term care facilities on the North Shore and in private duty in patients’ homes while in nursing school. Since 2016 she has been a registered nurse case manager with Care Dimensions and obtained her professional certification in hospice and palliative care nursing.
“Care Dimensions is the leader in hospice and palliative care, so I always wanted to work here,” she said. “I’m really grateful to do this work.”
Seaport Grille, 6 Rowe Square, is offering exclusive menu features for New Year’s Eve, and both brunch and all-day menu specials on New Year’s Day. More information is available at seaportgrillegloucester.com, where tables may be reserved or orders placed for New Year’s To-Go, or by calling 978-282-9799.
Gloucester-based NeedyMeds will offer a 10-minute webinar on how to save on pet medications using its drug discount card. The webinar will be held Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Registration for the free webinar can be done at https://bit.ly/2KNNhC3.
North Shore Medical Center (NSMC) has been awarded an ‘A’ grade for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade national distinction program recognized NSMC’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Safety Grade is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Salem State University’s Bertolon School of Business has been awarded AACSB Accreditation, a distinction enjoyed by only 5% of business schools worldwide. Salem State is the first of Massachusetts’ nine state universities to receive this accreditation and is the only institution on the North Shore with an AACSB-endorsed business school. The university is now one of 20 institutions in Massachusetts with AACSB-accredited business schools, including Babson College, Bentley University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northeastern University, among others.
