Municipal clerks in Cape Ann's communities aren't expecting to announce preliminary results for Tuesday's election until at least an hour after the polls close at 8 p.m.
Gloucester's preliminary results for the 2020 national presidential election are expected to roll in between 9:30 and 10 p.m.
Rockport Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell said based off this year's primary, initial tallies should be ready around 10 p.m. at the earliest.
"I don't expect them to be any later than usual," she said, "but I could be incorrect. We have already a 60 percent voter turnout (with mail-in ballots). Hopefully (in-person ballots) will be done by the end of the night and we'll be counting the write-ins."
In Manchester, just under 3,000 ballots have already been cast during early voting.
"It depends on those," said Interim Town Clerk Sharon George. "We have to put all those through and we won't be able to run the tapes until that's done. I'd say around quarter of 9."
Essex will be running all its ballots through its single new digital ballot tally machine.
"I'm hoping by like 9:30 p.m.," said Essex Town Clerk Pam Thorne, when asked when the early results will be released. "We have 53 percent already voted and I can't really estimate when we'll get everything through, but I think it would 9:30 p.m. at the latest."
All the clerks said COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the polls and masks are required.
The ballots are two-sided; voters should make sure to fill out both sides before casting it, Gloucester City Clerk Joanne Senos said.
Also, state law says no person is allowed to wear political apparel, such as T-shirt, buttons, or hats; hold political signs; solicit votes for or against a candidate or question; or gather signatures or any petitions, within 150 feet of any polling place.
"Nothing intended to aid or defeat a candidate or ballot question is allowed within the 150-foot zone,"Senos said.
It is unlikely unofficial results for the Tuesday’s election will be tabulated by press time for Wednesday’s print editions.
Please visit gloucestertimes.com Tuesday night and Wednesday for the latest election news and results.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
CAPE ANN POLLING PLACES
In Gloucester, on Election Day, Nov. 3, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the these locations:
A specimen ballot can be viewed at http://gloucester-ma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7078/Specimen-Ballot?bidId=.
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Youth Center 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School cafeteria, 36 Leslie O. Johnson Road.* (* polling location change)
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School*, 15 Hickory St. (* polling location change)
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
Voters may drop ballots in the drop box located on the Warren Street side entrance of City Hall and also in the handicapped entrance on Dale Avenue before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Those unsure of their ward and, or precinct may contact the City Clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 #7 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
In Rockport, voting on Election Day, Nov. 3, takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
Ballots may be mailed or placed in the secure drop box located at the back door of Town Hall; it is accessible 24 hours a day.
A sample ballot and further voting information may be found on the town clerk’s webpage at www.rockportma.gov. Questions may be directed to the town clerk’s office at 978-546-6894.
In Manchester, polls will be open at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proper COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
In Essex, polls will be open at Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballots may put in the secure drop box located under the portico in the front of Town Hall on Tuesday before 8p.m.
A sample ballot and further voting information may be found on the town clerk’s webpage at www.essexma.org or by contacting the town clerk’s office at 978-768-7111 or townclerk@essexma.org..