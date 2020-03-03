Voters and polling officials in the Cape Ann towns were out in full force this Super Tuesday, selecting their preferred presidential nominees to face off in this fall's general election.
With 26 presidential candidates suspending their campaigns prior to Super Tuesday's results, those still in the race for the title of 2020 president-elect has narrowed to five Democrats and two Republican nominees — including President Donald Trump.
Candidates who canceled their campaign just this week included Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorsed former Vice President and Delaware Sen. Joe Biden in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
As the race begins to pick up speed, voters across Cape Ann did more than run to the voting booth this Tuesday.
None of Cape Ann's communities were able to present the unofficial results for the presidential primary before the Times' press deadline.
In Gloucester, registered voters who participated cast 903 ballots in early voting and submitted 297 absentee ballots.
In the days leading up to Super Tuesday, Gloucester resident Carol Stevens, 80, was unsure what it meant to vote in the presidential primaries.
"I said wait a minute, what is primary voting? So I came down to see and I voted and it was fine," Stevens explained.
A state's primary election, also known as Super Tuesday for 14 out of the 50 states, is where voters select a candidate for the upcoming general elections.
After making her way to Gloucester High School's polling station to learn more, Stevens cast her vote for Biden.
"He was in the White House before and I think that he is smart enough to know what he is doing," she said. "When I saw that he was running I said he is going to be my man. And he has been my man right along."
Wearing bright red lip stick and dark blue sunglasses, Elizabeth Brown, 56, left the polling station at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church ecstatic to have just voted in the city of Gloucester.
"This is the first time I am voting in my new town and everyone is so amazing," Brown said, explaining she just moved from Worcester.
Over the past three months she has lived in the seaside city, Brown has observed the city to politically lean left.
"It is very democratic, otherwise I wouldn't have moved here," she laughed. "I told my boys that if you become Yankees fans or Republicans, don't come to my doorstep. Anything else that you do, I'll take care of you."
The heat between political parties was not so hot in other parts of the city as a Republican and Democrat walked the streets of Magnolia hand in hand.
"We are split," Cecile Christensen, 76, said, referencing Fred Calhoun, 85, who stood beside her. "He voted for Donald Trump and I voted for Elizabeth Warren but we still love each other."
Inside the Magnolia Library and Community Center, Warden John Healy estimated that the median age of voters was 50 years old and those who showed up were predominately registered Democrat.
"Out turnout seems to be Democrat, four to one," Healy explained. "When there are choices to be made and the campaign is close, the voters of the party will come out."
The polling station had a quick scare when there were no more ballots to hand out to registered voters.
"It has been very very slow. I'm not expecting a huge turnout today" said Ward I Constable Mike Mulcahey from the East Gloucester Elementary School. "Last election we had like 1,500 ballots for the last election. If we make it to 800 I'll be surprised."
He said he believed people are most likely waiting to vote until the big presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In Rockport, Precinct 1 voters were in and out of the Town Hall Annex on Tuesday afternoon. According to election volunteers Janice Ramsden and Lynda Deourcy the turnout had been "steady" and "consistent" with "no glitches" As of 1 p.m., 340 ballots had been cast.
"The rush will be at dinner, around 6 p.m. or any time between 5 and 7 p.m.," predicted Deourcy.
Outside the Town Hall Annex, Rockport resident Grant Newman said he planned on voting for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of xx Democratic candidates on the ballot.
"Bernie supports the common man," he explained, "and I like that he has a diverse coalition."
Newman said he was dropping his sister off to vote at the time, and he planned on taking his son, Michael, later in the day so they could vote together. It will be Michael's first time voting — he had recently celebrated his 18th birthday.
"Voting is very important, especially in this day and age," the elder Newman said.
Calandra Salo said she voted for Sanders, but not for the reasons one might expect.
"I voted strategically," the supporter of President Donald Trump said, "because I don't think he can beat Trump. My only issue is for the government to stay out of my medicine. "
In Manchester, former Town Clerk Gretchen Wood and former Selectman Tom Kehoe were stationed at the Memorial Elementary School gymnasium to help voters if they had any questions. By 2 p.m., 834 ballots had been cast at Manchester's only polling station.
Wood said she's seen "a lot more Democratic ballots" than the previous primaries she oversaw. Her last year as town clerk was in 2010.
"We had an early serge," said Kehoe of Tuesday's voting. "A lot of people came in to vote after dropping off their kids. We had about 250 votes in the first hour and a half."
Manchester local Connor Winn left the gymnasium dejected without casting a vote. He was unable to get his hands on a Democratic ballot because he apparently registered for the Green-Rainbow Party back in in 2011 "as a joke."
"I would have voted for Bernie," he said. "I went to (the University of Vermont) and I've heard from a lot of people about his effect on them. I'd like to see him get a better finish than what he had in 2016."
Chris Tomas said he voted for former state Gov. William Weld, a Republican running against Trump.
"I didn't feel like I could vote for any of the Democrats, so I threw my vote to Weld," he said. "He doesn't have a chance in winning, but I felt it was good for me to get out and vote anyway."
At Essex's Memorial Fire Station, 832 ballots were submitted by 2:20 p.m.
"We're a little ahead of where we though we would be, but things have been going well," said Town Clerk Pam Thorne. "I'm happy with the turnout — we had a line out the door this morning. And I'm happy it's such a nice day out, too."
Megan Ghirardi, a yoga teacher in Essex, said she voted for Sanders because she aligns with his value system.
"I love voting," she said. "I didn't start until I was 30, but now I enjoy being part of the process."
Conversely, Loyd Waites Jr., said he voted Republican this primary because he's "not big on socialism."
"Nothing in life is free," the Trump fan continued, "and someone's going to have to pay for it. It's going to be you and me."
Waites said his son, who is enrolled in a doctorate program at the massachusetts Institute of Technology, came back home to cast his vote in person. Although he doesn't see eye-to-eye with his son politically, he said his family gets along great.
"But my wife always yells at me when a bring up politics with him," he laughed.
Super Tuesday voting remained open state-wide until 8 p.m.
