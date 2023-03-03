Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester have lifted their snow parking bans.
The City of Gloucester announced Saturday morning that it has lifted the parking ban due to better than expected weather. The ban was remain in effect through 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.
Rockport and Manchester also lifted their bans this morning.
Essex's parking ban is in place through April 1. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the “odd” numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during any storm.