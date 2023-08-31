ROCKPORT — A beloved movie theater will make its post-COVID-19 return when Cape Ann Community Cinema finally opens its doors at its new location at Whistlestop Mall.
The cinema, formerly in downtown Gloucester for a decade, was known for its “living room” style and comfy atmosphere. and that standard remains, and with some added elements.
Rob Newton, owner and creative director of the award-winning Cape Ann Community Cinema, said doors will open next Thursday, Sept. 7. On offer that day will be the animated musical movie for grown-ups, “Sita Sings The Blues”; a classic British comedy about a young couple who inherits a timeworn community cinema, “The Smallest Show On Earth”; and Giuseppe Tornatore’s modern memoir masterpiece, “Cinema Paradiso.”
Additionally, there will be a one-night-only screening of Kory Curcuru’s documentary “Howard Blackburn: Gloucester’s Most Extraordinary Fisherman” on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
This re-opening has been an odyssey for Newton.
“There was a time during lockdown when I thought I was done,” he said. “I was seriously sick, stressed, and strapped, and was ready to take another path. I’m so glad that I listened to my supporters and stayed the course that brought me to here.”
The cinema is at 37 Whistlestop Mall in Rockport, in five suites above the former IGA supermarket, where there is ample parking. It has two screens, a gaming room, a well-stocked charity video store and private screening room called HelpFlix, and an eBay business that kept the lights on “after the world ended,” Newton said, referring to the post-March 2020 era when all movie theaters were forced to close.
“Now I’m ready to welcome my many good friends back into my cave,” said Newton, who has shown more than 1,000 movies since he started screening films for local audiences in 2007.
“It’s been far too long, but thanks to the generous support of so many, we’re able to raise the curtain again,” he added.
Newton also emphasized that this is a community cinema, which means he wants to be responsive to the community and its interests. At times, he shows arthouse films but the intent is to be a true community cinema.
While Newton did spend a lot of time during the pandemic designing a whole new cinema spread, he also took on many other endeavors.
“I spent a whole year full-on homeschooling my daughter, and I wouldn’t have traded that for anything,” he said.
Newton also went back to school at North Shore Community College to work toward his teaching degree, wrote a screenplay, made his second novelty record, and wrote a children’s book about a misunderstood narwal called “Chad The Impaler.”
Tickets are $13.50 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, and $10 for members who purchase 10-ticket bundles. Showtimes, information about private rental, and : www.CapeAnnCinema.com.
All discount ticket purchased pre-COVID, “are like Forever stamps from the post office, and can be used in perpetuity,” he said.