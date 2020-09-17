Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 293 confirmed cases, six active, on Wednesday, five more than previous week, and 8,373 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 87, less than five active, on Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 2,006 residents tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of last Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 86 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 25 on Wednesday, one more than the previous week, and 970 tested.
Manchester: 23 on Wednesday, one more than the previous week, and 1,458 tested.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were seven suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesdayday at 5 p.m., and one patient in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.