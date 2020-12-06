Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 607 confirmed cases, of which 89 were active, on Friday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 522 had recovered as of Friday. Last Tuesday, 20,549 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 110 confirmed cases Tuesday, and 4,433 residents tested. As of last Monday, there were seven active cases in town and 44 of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-eight residents among the 110 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of last Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 43 confirmed cases Thursday at 8 a.m., and 2,189 tested as of last Monday.
Manchester: 60 confirmed cases — 15 active — on Wednesday, and 3,825 tested as of Tuesday.