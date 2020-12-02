Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 565 confirmed cases Wednesday, of which 65 were active cases. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 533 had recovered as of Wednesday.
Rockport: 108 confirmed cases Monday, up two from last Wednesday when 4,180 residents had been tested. As of Monday, there were seven active cases in town and forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-eight residents among the 108 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 40 confirmed cases Sunday, up four from last Wednesday, when 2,054 had been tested.
Manchester: 60 confirmed cases — 15 active — on Wednesday, 15 more than last Wednesday when 3,483 had been tested.