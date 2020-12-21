Gloucester: 755 confirmed cases on Tuesday, up from 674 on Dec. 10 when 107 cases were active. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 606 had recovered as of Dec. 10. As of Tuesday, 24,144 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 123 confirmed cases Tuesday, up two from last Monday. As of last Monday, there were nine active cases in town and 44 of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Eighty-six residents among the 121 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus while 5,181 residents had been tested as of Tuesday.
Essex: 63 confirmed cases Wednesday, up 14 from Dec. 10, and 2,591 tested.
Manchester: 87 confirmed cases Wednesday, up 12 from Dec. 10, and 4,641 tested.