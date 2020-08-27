Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 284 confirmed cases, seven active, on Wednesday, four more than previous week, and 6,860 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 290 have recovered.
Rockport: 86, less than five active, on Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 1,593 residents tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 86 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 770 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 1,093 tested.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were 10 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday at 5 p.m., the same as Monday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.