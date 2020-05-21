Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 233 on Wednesday, up from 224 on Saturday. The city said of Saturday's 224 cases, 77 were active with five hospitalized and the rest in isolation. The city also said Saturday that 17 patients have died and 130 patients have recovered.
Rockport: 74 on Wednesday, one more than Monday, when there 37 cases in long-term or congregant living facilities.
Essex: 21 on Wednesday, one less than Tuesday.
Manchester: 16 on Wednesday, one more than a week ago.
Local hospitals: There were 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital on Thursday, down one from Wednesday. Three of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than Wednesday.
There were another 4 suspected cases, down six from Wednesday, with all patients in the ICU, up three from Wednesday.
There were 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the hospitals' workers, up two from Wednesday.