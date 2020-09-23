Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 293 confirmed cases, six active, and 8,373 residents tested as of Wednesday, same as previous week. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 87 and 2,006 residents tested on Wednesday, same as Monday. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-nine residents among the 87 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 25 and 970 tested on Wednesday, same as the previous week.
Manchester: 23 and 1,458 tested on Wednesday, same as previous week.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were six suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, and two patients in the Intensive Care Unit, on Monday at 5 p.m. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.