Gloucester is seeing the largest increase in novel coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 32 new positive cases of the virus were identified among Gloucester residents, the city reported, outlining that there were 17 confirmed and one probable cases of the virus on Tuesday and, as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there were nine confirmed and five probable new cases reported.
The city’s administration and health experts are drawing a direct correlation between social gatherings and the recent spike.
“Social gatherings are having a direct and deeply concerning impact on the number of cases of COVID-19 we are seeing in the city right now,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken was quoted in the release. “Our residents should be avoiding unnecessary social gatherings with those from outside your household, especially indoors.”
Manchester also saw cases climb, from 43 on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, to 60 this Wednesday, a week later. During the same period, Essex saw the number of cases rise from 36 to 43. Rockport saw its 106 cases on Nov. 23 grow to 110 cases on Dec. 1.
Prior to Thanksgiving week, Glouester had published a “tip list” to help residents stay safe and help prevent the spread.
The sheet outlined the "Do's and Don'ts" of Thanksgiving, including advising people to wear a mask, keep spread apart and wash hands often while discouraging sharing food, hugging, singing and dancing, and gathering with high-risk individuals.
"We got good feedback from the public on this messaging but there is no way to know the extent to which it changed behavior," Public Health Director Karin Carroll said Thursday in a follow-up interview with the Times. "I hope that between our department's messaging and the state's, it helped people to restrict travel and gatherings."
The island is not the only place seeing an uptick in numbers.
Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations of those infected with the virus.
“We have been caring for an increasing number of COVID-positive patients in recent weeks, and we are deeply proud of all of our dedicated caregivers and staff, who continue to rise to meet the challenges of this pandemic,” said Cynthia Cafasso Donaldson, vice president of Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals. “Every member of our community has an important role to play in helping contain the spread of this virus.”
As of Thursday, there are 13,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Essex Country and 906 virus-related deaths.
As Gloucester and surrounding communities work to track the number of COVID cases, one local ambulance service is bringing testing right to the doors of Cape Ann residents.
Beauport Ambulance Service Inc. will offer COVID-19 concierge testing in the comfort of a patient's residence. The service will be available in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Rowley, Hamilton, and Wenham.
Offered seven days a week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 pm., each PCR-level test costs $175 and is not covered by insurance.
Although the service is not available until Monday, Dec. 7, Beauport Ambulance has already more than 80 appointments lined up, as was reported by CBSN Boston Wednesday evening.
With another big holiday right around the corner, the Gloucester' Health Department is preparing for whatever might come its way.
"We will continue to monitor data, especially pertaining to our seniors and most vulnerable residents and adjust our messaging accordingly," Carroll said. "Ultimately, it is the individual's responsibility to protect themselves, their families and loved ones and our health care workers from this virus."
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
CAPE ANN COVID-19 NUMBERSHere are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 565 confirmed cases, of which 65 were active cases, on Wednesday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 533 had recovered as of Wednesday. On Tuesday, 20,549 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 110 confirmed cases Tuesday, up two from Monday, and 4,433 residents tested. As of Monday, there were seven active cases in town and forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-eight residents among the 110 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 43 confirmed cases Thursday at 8 a.m, up three from Sunday, and 2,189 tested as of Monday.
Manchester: 60 confirmed cases — 15 active — on Wednesday, and 3,825 tested as of Tuesday.