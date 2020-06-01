Cape Ann Farmers Market goes to school 

Like everything else these these days, Cape Ann Farmers Market's 2020 season will be no walk in the park. Stage Fort Park, that is.
"Out of an abundance of caution" the market, which for six years has pitched its crisp white tents on the scenic seashores of Gloucester's beautifully preserved green space, will this year be operating on a preorder/pick-up basis in the parking lot of Gloucester's O'Maley Innovation Middle School, at 32 Cherry St.
"We only just got permission from the City Council for a preorder/pick-up only market with a few vendors at O’Maley parking lot," said JoeAnn Hart, spokesperson for the market.
Despite weeks of planning to make the market safely compliant with COVID-19 pandemic regulations, Hart says the city apparently decided to play it even safer. "I'm not sure of their reasoning," she says, "as farmers markets are safely going on in the rest of the country. Be that as it may, our website with the preorder links is up and ready."
The weekly market, which opens this Thursday, June 4, will run Thursdays through Oct. 8, and operate during its usual hours of 3 to 6:30 p.m., with plenty of fresh produce from local fields and farms. But it will not be business as usual. It will not, as the saying goes, "have all the fun of the fair" that over the years has attracted tens of thousands of visitors.
Since it first pitched a handful of tents at its original Harbor Loop location in 2006, the Cape Ann Farmers Market has grown into one of the top-rated farmers markets. This year, the market will host just four farms, Iron Ox Farm of Topsfield, Marshview Farm of Rowley, Farmer Dave’s of Dracut, and New Entry Sustainable Farming Project of Beverly. Two bakeries, A & J King Artisan Bakers of Salem and Kim Gregory Pure Pastry of Beverly, will also be taking orders for a wide range of freshly baked goods.
Shoppers will order directly through the vendors links, available at capeannfarmersmarket.org, and customers are asked to communicate with farms about pick-up. Payments cannot be taken on-site at this time, but the market is working to safely process SNAP/EBT, HIP, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons, and they should be available soon.
The Magnolia Farmers Market, usually held on Lexington Avenue, has also gone online. Local vendors such as Bonny Breads, Eclectic Clam, The Cave, Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen, North of Boston Farms, and Beckah’s Bangin Butter are selling produce and goods at www.magnoliacommunityfarmersmarket.com/shop/. The online store opens Monday mornings and closes at noon Fridays in preparation for Sunday morning market contactless pickup at designated times at the JD Myer and Friends Pub, accessed from Flume Road.
Rockport Farmers Market is slated to kick off on Saturdays on June 20 and run through Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Harvey Park in front of the First Baptist Church of Rockport at the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway. This may change due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Cape Ann Famers Market, which is an independent not-for-profit, mission-based organization founded by and for the community, asks for your patience as it tries to operate under difficult circumstances to fulfill as best possible its mission to support local, sustainable agriculture. Vendors are held to high standards, conforming to statewide farmers market guidelines, and the market is funded by vendor fees, memberships, donations and grants.
For more information visit capeannfarmersmarket.org or Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656.
Staff writer Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What:The Cape Ann Farmers Market.
When: Thursdays, 3 to 6:30 p.m., starting June 4.
Where: Pre-order pick-ups only at O'Maley Innovation Middle School parking lot, 32 Cherry St., Gloucester. Follow signs at lot to pick-up site. Staff will help direct traffic, and vendors will deliver orders directly to vehicles: Pop the trunk when applicable.
There will be no-walk up customers and face masks are required even when inside a vehicle.
How to order/pay, and for information, visit www.capeannfarmersmarket.org. Currently, SNAP/EBT, HIP, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons cannot be safely accepted.