Three of Cape Ann's fire departments have won grants totaling more than $37,000 through a state program for safety equipment.
The Gloucester, Manchester and Essex departments are among the nearly 300 fire departments across the state to have been awarded a grant as part of the state Department of Fire Services fiscal year 2021 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program
Gloucester Fire Department was awarded $15,000 which it will use to purchase fit testing equipment.
"This testing equipment allows us to ensure self-contained breathing apparatus and medical masks issued to our personnel properly fit and meet OSHA/DLS respiratory protection requirements," Chief Eric Smith said in statement announcing his department's awards.
Manchester Fire Department was awarded $12,500.
"We're using the money to buy a roof saw for our aerial ladder, three individual thermal imaging cameras and responding paging software and the associated technology needed," said Chief Jason Cleary.
He said the thermal imaging cameras are about the size of a cell phone and attach to a firefighter's turnout gear with a lanyard. "They won't have to carry the big, bulky camera around," he said.
The paging software uses maps that tell firefighters the locations of hydrants among other things, and iPads will be installed in the department's engines so firefighters can access the software to preplan a fire response, Cleary said.
The Essex Fire Department was granted $9,657. On the department's Facebook page, new Chief Ramie Reader said the money will be used to buy several sets of new firefighter turnout gear.
This Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program enables fire departments to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters’ jobs safer. The $4 million awarded to departments statewide is part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito administration to support firefighter health and safety over the next five years.
Fire departments in Massachusetts were able to apply to this program for 114 different types of eligible equipment, including personal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, fitness equipment and more.
“Investing in the short-term and long-term health and safety of firefighters has been a hallmark of the Baker-Polito administration,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in the statement. “I am grateful that we are able to continue supporting this initiative and make sure that firefighters not only go home safe at the end of every shift, but also that they maintain their health during and after their careers. This funding couldn’t come at a better time either. With the financial challenges that COVID-19 has brought to so many Massachusetts municipalities, this grant funding will mitigate critical budget gaps in many departments.”
