Cape Ann's hotels are booking new customers once again during Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan for Massachusetts.
Last Monday, hotels and other lodgings began checking-in a limited amount of guests. All lodgings must follow a set of guidelines from the state in order to keep their guests safe. For example, events, functions or meetings are not allowed for the time being; social distancing of 6 feet and face coverings are required in common spaces; and all guest room services are to be "contact-less."
Matthew Anzivino, general manager of Rockport Inn & Suites, spent the past week getting his business ready for reopening — the hotel officially opened its doors on Friday. With the regulations in place, the hotel is returning with a stripped-down feel.
"The challenge is giving hospitality with these restrictions," said Anzivino on Thursday, "(Working with the state-mandated guidelines) isn't what we consider hospitality."
He cites the temporary end to the hotel's breakfast buffet as an example — staff will be offering pre-made "to-go" bags instead. Despite these challenges, Anzivino feels confident he and his staff will "rise above" and offer the level of service they're known for.
Staff have removed various items from the lobby, such as throw pillows, books and brochures. A large plexiglass window now separates front desk attendants from guests, and social distancing stickers on the floor indicate how much space is needed between people in line. Sanitation stations are located throughout the property, including the front foyer of the main lobby and within walking distance of each room.
For the time being, only 55 of hotel's 77 rooms are available to book. All the available rooms are outdoor-facing — the interior rooms in the main building are not being used. On top of that, every other exterior room is being booked so guests have additional space away from their neighbors. As time goes on, Anzivino expects more of the exterior rooms will open up.
"We're working with a skeleton crew with management," he said. "But we met with all of our staff and they all plan on coming back. The staff will grow as occupancy grows."
Rockport Inn & Suites has booked 305 rooms for this month, a third of what the hotel reported last June. The biggest hit the hotel is taking, however, is with weddings. It typically hosts 100 wedding events each year, but won't be hosting any for the foreseeable future.
"It's a huge part of our business," said Anzivino. "But luckily, the majority of people are re-booking for 2021. We plan that next year will be an exceptional year."
The Beauport Hotel in Gloucester began adjusting to the new normal when it reopened this past Monday. The hotel is still offering accommodations, outdoor dining, boutique, and room service while still managing to meet social distancing requirements.
“We are doing it carefully and contact-less,” Managing Director Ray Johnston said, explaining that guests can order room service and when a staff member brings it to their door the guest will be the one to take it off the cart.
Like Rockport Inn & Suites, Beauport is missing out this year on weddings. Before the pandemic, the hotel had 200 weddings booked for 2020.
“With all of this going on, we had to let people postpone and reschedule and most of them have," explained Johnston. "We have had a few cancellations and we have some people hanging on and waiting to see what their wedding will look like.”
At the Seafarer Inn on Marmion Way in Rockport, three of the five available rooms have been booked.
Each of the bed and breakfast's five rooms are closed off a day before and a day after a person’s stay for cleaning. Instead of a breakfast buffet, guests will pick and choose what gets delivered to their door via a checklist each morning. In addition to sanitation stations, the Seafarer Inn also has its own branded face masks for its guests.
"We are very comfortable with our protocols." said Chris Roenker, who runs the establishment with his wife, Beth. “We’re hoping people get out of their houses and come visit us.”
