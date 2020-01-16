Like many around the nation, Cape Ann residents will remember Martin Luther King Jr. and attend events aimed at keeping his ideals in front of us.
The Old Sloop Coffeehouse in Rockport offers "Deeper Than the Skin," a conversation about race in story and song, on Saturday evening.
Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations will begin when the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport hosts its 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in the morning.
In the afternoon, The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents its fourth annual celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The free program, which runs in hourly segments, features speakers, music and more.
And in the evening, the Gloucester Writers Center presents a performance and discuss of protest music.
King, a leader in the civil rights movement, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his work. At the time, he was the youngest person to do so, at age 35. (Malala Yousafzai now holds the record, winning the 2014 prize at age 17.)
In his now famous speech given on April 3, 1968, he told the audience: “I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, we will get to the Promised Land.” King was assassinated the next day.
King is the only person born in the United States whose birthday is a federal holiday. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill that named the third Monday in January as the holiday observance “Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday”.
King was born on Jan. 15, 1929. He skipped grades 9 and 12 before entering Morehouse College, the alma mater of his father and maternal grandfather, in 1944 at age 15.
Although he was the son, grandson, and great-grandson of Baptist ministers, he considered becoming a doctor or a lawyer. He later decided that the Bible had "many profound truths which one cannot escape” and entered the Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania, graduating with his doctorate at age 25.
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport 's march began in 1989, when one of its Sunday School children, Lily Ruchman, decided to march around Rockport to celebrate. A march has been held each year since.
Those attending this year's event are welcome to meet up at the church, 4 Cleaves St., for sign-making at 9:30 a.m. The approximately one-mile march will begin at 10 a.m. rain or shine. More information is available by calling 978-546-2989.
Meetinghouse celebration
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents its fourth annual celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse, on the green at the corner of Church and Middle streets.
People are welcome to come and go over the course of the afternoon. The free program runs in hourly segments.
Charles Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, said he has seen a growing interest in this program over the years.
After welcoming remarks, the first part of the program, from 2:15 to 3 p.m. will be a presentation by the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust, which documents the role that the industry of slavery had on Cape Ann from the 1700s until the Civil War.
After a 15-minute break, starting at 3:15 p.m. there will be a musical presentation with Alvin Foster and Soul Eclectic Music. Foster returns to Gloucester, performing for the second year in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. He also has performed at the Music on Meetinghouse Green Summer Series. He is a vocalist, music director, songwriter, and teacher, specializing in soul music from the '60s, '70s, and '80s. Foster describes his approach to music as “playing soul music underlying Black people’s courage to be happy and celebrate life, love, spirituality, and growth in the face of racism.”
Again, after a 15-minute break, the keynote speaker, civil rights leader Byron Rushing will give his address at 4:15 p.m. Rushing is a past president of the Boston Museum of African-American History, and a longtime state representative. A panel discussion with Rushing and other presenters follows, with a question-and-answer period, from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.
The program concludes with a slide show and audio recording of Martin Luther King Jr. at 5:45 p.m. and the ringing of the Paul Revere bell for freedom.
More information on this program and the Meetinghouse's full 2019-20 event schedule can be found at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Music
Those wishing to celebrate King and his legacy have two events to choose from, one Saturday and the other Monday.
In Rockport, Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway — two friends, one black and one white, one from the North and one from the South — will be featured in "Deeper Than the Skin" at the Old Sloop Coffeehouse this Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the handicap accessible First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St.
Harris and Greenway are musicians, storytellers, students of history and world travelers, born three days apart. They have forged their separate narratives into one powerful story of song and words aimed at finding common ground and helping others to do the same.
Advance tickets are $12. Visit the website at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $28 for families.
The Gloucester Writers Center program, a nonprofit organization, will hold the benefit event “Which Side Are You On?” at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E Main St. Tickets are $25.
James Sullivan will discuss protest music, with local musicians performing songs from his book. Scheduled to appear are Willie "Loco" Alexander, Amanda Cook, Renee Dupuis, Tony Goddess, John Hyde, Michael O’Leary, Karen Ristuben and John Springer, among others.
More information is available at www.gloucesterwriters.org.
Staff writers Gail McCarthy, Andrea Holbrook and Michael Cronin contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.