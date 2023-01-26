Development issues dominated special Town Meeting in Rockport last week, as residents and town officials grappled with questions about density, building heights and setbacks.
But zoning questions extend to all Cape Ann’s communities.
All 175 of the state’s so-called MBTA member communities, which include Rockport, Gloucester, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea, are facing a mandate from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to comply with new housing rules on such matters as building sizes and their corresponding density.
All 175 MBTA communities must achieve at least interim compliance by submitting an action plan for full compliance by Tuesday, Jan. 31. Gloucester and Rockport have filed plans, while Manchester and Essex plan to file before the Tuesday deadline.
In Gloucester, the mayor’s office filed the city’s action plan on Tuesday, said Pam Tobey, director of communications and constituent services for Gloucester Mayor Verga.
“We’ll be sharing it with the (City Council) and the public sometime this week,” she said.
As for Rockport, Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw said not only was the town’s action plan filed in December, DHCD has already given its stamp of approval.
“I’m surprised at just how quickly it was approved,” said Shaw.
Manchester-by-the-Sea officials expect to file their action plan by Friday.
“Both the Planning Board and Select Board have approved the submittal,” said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. “I want to stress that we plan to look into how we might comply as well as the option of not complying if we feel we can serve the community better by taking a different path.
“Submitting the action plan is not a commitment to ultimately complying with the new law,” he said. “We are committing to studying possibly complying.”
Earlier this month, Federspiel told board members that Manchester is changing and much of the change is being driven by matters related to zoning.
“We still need to address our housing issue,” Federspiel told the boards. “It is clear we need to address diversity in our town. We have the opportunity to engage the community in a thoughtful conversation.”
He said during the next two years, the town will work to develop its plan to respond to the MBTA community member directive.
According to Betsy Ware, Manchester’s interim town planner, Manchester officials are in the midst of planning for the MBTA zoning district that would potentially allow the construction dozens of multi-family housing units on the 37 acres adjacent to the Manchester MBTA station.
Essex officials plan to formally file their action plan with the state by the Jan. 31 deadline.
“Essex is of the view that the town already complies with Section 3A and our action plan will make that assertion,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
Zoning guidelines
But filing the action plan is just the start.
The questions related to developing an MBTA zoning district for all Cape Ann member jurisdictions will continue.
According to the state’s website, www.mass.gov, a recent law passed by the Legislature requires that an MBTA community must have at least one zoning district of a reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right and meets other criteria set forth in the statute:
• Minimum gross density of 15 units-per-acre.
• It must be located not more than a half mile from a commuter rail station, subway station or ferry terminal or bus station.
• There must be no age restrictions and the structures must be suitable for families with children.
DHCD issued draft guidelines on Dec. 15, 2021 on how MBTA communities must comply with the law. Then, on Aug. 10, 2022, the agency issued its final guidelines to determine whether an MBTA community is in compliance with the law (Section 3A).
Solving the housing crunch
The creation of multi-family zoning in the 175 MBTA communities, including those on Cape Ann, is something the state must get right to solve the housing crunch, according to DCHD Secretary Mike Kenneally.
Kenneally spoke during a North Shore Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum at The Essex Room at Woodman’s of Essex last spring.
“Housing near public transit has enormous potential for Massachusetts,” Kenneally told the Chamber. “It is smart housing policy, smart transit policy, smart climate policy and smart local economic development policy. We have to and we will get that one right.”
For his part, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said draft guidelines for MBTA communities to create multi-family zoning districts should not be a “one size fits all” proposition, especially when it comes to a historic seaport that already has plenty of congestion around its downtown train station.
“This one size fits all, that’s my biggest gripe with this,” Verga said.
While Verga said he agrees with the broad principles of the state requirements, he points out the resulting zoning should be “of a scale, density and character that are consistent with a community’s long-term planning goals” and “differences in community” must be taken into account.
He said the draft guidelines do not accomplish this.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Staff writer Ethan Forman contributed to this story.