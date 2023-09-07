Several ceremonies commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have been scheduled on Cape Ann.
The attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C, and the crash of a hijacked plane near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 2,997 civilians, 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and eight EMTs.
The services allowthose attending to reflect and remember those individuals who lost their lives during the attacks.
Here are some of what’s planned. All events take place Monday, Sept. 11, unless otherwise specified.
In Gloucester, the Fire Department will be holding a short moment or silence and salute at all stations, according to Chief Eric Smith. As was stated last year, last year’s public 9/11 ceremony was the last. Smith said it has been planned for several years across the fire service to scale back after the 20-year anniversary.
“This is much like the ceremonies held for the attack on Pearl Harbor that went on for decades then scaled back,” Smith said. “Obviously sites where the 9/11 attacks took place, much like Pearl Harbor, still observe a larger public ceremony on that hallowed ground.
In Rockport, a commemoration of Sept. 11 will coincide with fall special Town Meeting at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. The meeting is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Assistant Fire Chief Douglas Anderson said Fire Department officers, including Chief Mark Wonson and Assistant Chief Nathan Ives, will be present at the meeting for the observance.
“It will take place at the beginning of the meeting,” said Anderson. “It will include a moment of silence. It will be brief.”
In Essex, the Fire Department will be holding a 9/11 Memorial Service at 09:55 a.m. in front of the Essex Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Ave. Retired firefighters and the public are encouraged to attend.
In Manchester-by-the-Sea, the public is invited to join firefighters at a brief Remembrance Service ceremony beginning at 9:45 a.m. at Fire Department headquarters, 12 School St.