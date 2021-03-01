Cape Ann Museum has added six women to its staff.
The Gloucester museum's new staffers are chief philanthropy officer Kathleen "Kate" Cooke Ryan, educational manager Miranda Aisling, executive assistant Rebecca Robison, collections move coordinator Karla Kaneb, and visitor services representatives Stacey Csaplar and Anastasia Dennehy.
Ryan is a fundraising professional with experience in international program development and relationship management, most recently through her work on behalf of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, at Tufts University. Before joining Tufts, Ryan worked for Harvard University. Prior to working for U.S. universities and colleges, Ryan taught English at the Notre Dame Seishin Women's University in Okayama, Japan.
Ryan begins her work at a critical time of growth for the institution, museum director Oliver Barker said.
“Kate Ryan’s expertise is so important to the museum's future success and our commitment to engaging the broader Cape Ann community,” he said. “We are expanding our staff, increasing our programming, and have opened a second campus, CAM Green, so this is an exciting time for us to bring on such a gifted fundraiser as part of our senior leadership as we prepare for the museum’s 150th anniversary in 2025.”
A Cape Ann resident for more than 30 years, Ryan and her husband raised three children on Cape Ann and were introduced to the Cape Ann Museum 25 years ago through their son’s art project, which was featured in a Cape Ann Museum exhibit.
“Cape Ann is a very special place with unsurpassed beauty, especially comforting this past year as we sought peace and solace during uncertain times,” says Ryan. “The community is so fortunate to have such a beautiful museum to honor and share the many dimensions of Cape Ann’s art, nature, history and culture.”
Ryan has served on several boards and committees on Cape Ann and the North Shore and is a board member of the Institute for Global Maritime Studies. She earned her master’s degree in international relations from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.
Aisling's mission as the new education manager is to reconnect art to daily life, developing museum programs such a new virtual lecture series, one of her first initiatives which began Jan. 29.
“As a practicing artist and community organizer, I believe that creativity is an innate human skill,” Aisling sad. “Some people suppress it, others develop it, but everyone has it. In my new role at the Cape Ann Museum, I’m excited to create avenues to celebrate and amplify the incredible creativity in this community, both past and present.”
Aisling previously built and ran the non-profit Miranda’s Hearth with the mission of building community through creativity that is approachable, affordable, and accessible. She also worked as the director of visual arts and operations at The Umbrella Arts Center in Concord, and was an educator at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She holds a master’s of education degree in community art from Lesley University and a bachelor’s of art degree in painting and pottery from Mary Baldwin University.
Robison brings 15 years of museum administrative experience to her role as executive assistant. Prior to joining the Cape Ann Museum, she managed administrative duties and board relations as the executive assistant and board liaison to both the chief philanthropy officer and the director and CEO at the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) in Salem. Before working at PEM, she was project manager for more than a decade at White Oak Associates, Museum Planners and Analysts.
“The Cape Ann Museum is truly a love letter to the beauty, history and cultural heritage of Cape Ann,” said Robison, a native of upstate New York who holds a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University. “The museum gallery spaces are contemplative and inviting. I appreciate how they encourage the visitor to slow down and engage in these works of art that celebrate the region.”
Kaneb is overseeing the transfer of the museum collections to the new state-of-the-art Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green off Grant Circle. Kaneb holds a Master of Museum Studies with a concentration in collections management from the Harvard University Extension School.
“Professionally, the Cape Ann Museum offers the unique opportunity to work with a significant and diverse collection of art and historical objects within the context of a region that continues to attract and support a noteworthy arts culture to this day," she said. "On a more personal level, being part of a museum that is so dedicated to reflecting the spirit of the community that it serves is very fulfilling.”
Csaplar will be welcoming visitors at the front desk in her new position at the museum. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Sweet Briar College and a master’s in education from Wheelock College. Csaplar is currently a certificate candidate in museum studies at Harvard Extension School.
“The antique homes that are part of the Cape Ann Museum collection are close to my heart,” said Csaplar. “They each hold the stories of the people who they sheltered and have only whispered of all the secrets they keep.”
Dennehy recently graduated from the State University of New York and joins the museum as a visitor services representative. Prior to joining the museum, Dennehy worked as a tour guide in Virginia.
“Although I enjoy many pieces in the museum, my favorite piece in the collection is the sampler stitched by Mary Davis in the Captain Elias Davis House,” she said. “It is a great example of how the CAM is not only interested in the overall history of Cape Ann, but also the individual lives of the people who have called Cape Ann home.”
The Cape Ann Museum, founded in 1875, exists to preserve and celebrate the history and culture of the area and to keep it relevant to today’s audiences. Staff say the museum, 27 Pleasant St., welcomes more than 25,000 local, national and international visitors each year to its exhibitions and programs. In addition to fine art, the museum’s collections include decorative art, textiles, artifacts from the maritime and granite industries, three historic homes, a library and archives, and a sculpture park in the heart of downtown Gloucester. In 2021, the museum will officially open the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. The campus also includes the White Ellery House (1710), an adjacent barn (c. 1740), and the Babson-Alling House (c.1740), all located on the site at the intersection of Washington and Poplar streets.
Due to COVID-19, hours are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Timed tickets are required and may be reserved online at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 for adults amd $10 for Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth younger than 18 and museum members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. More information is available by 1-978-283-0455 x110 or visiting www.capeannmuseum.org.