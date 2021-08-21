Cape Ann, New England gears up for potential Henri visit

Cape Anners and other New Englanders bracing for their first hurricane in 30 years began hauling boats out of the water and taking other precautions Friday as Tropical Storm Henri barreled toward the Northeast coast.
Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday.
Henri's track was imprecise, but as of 5 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service suggested it might make landfall first in eastern Long Island before careening further north. The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the storm’s track.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday urged people vacationing on Cape Cod to leave well before Henri hits, and those who planned to start vacations there to delay their plans. “We don't want people to be stuck in traffic on the Cape Cod bridges when the storm is in full force on Sunday,” he said.
Baker said up to 1,000 National Guard troops were on standby to help with evacuations if needed.
Thursday marked exactly 30 years since Hurricane Bob came ashore in Rhode Island as a Category 2 storm, killing at least 17 people and leaving behind more than $1.5 billion worth of damage. Bob, which left streets in coastal towns littered with boats blown free of their moorings, knocked out power and water to hundreds of thousands for days.
The weather service warned of the potential for damaging winds and widespread coastal flooding from Henri, and officials in Massachusetts cautioned that people could lose power for a week or even longer. Authorities urged people to secure their boats, fuel up their vehicles and stock up on canned goods.
The main threats are expected to be storm surge, wind and rain, forecasters said. Rainfall between 2 to 5 inches was expected Sunday through Monday over the region.
The Coast Guard urged boaters to stay off the water, saying in a statement: "The Coast Guard's search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed."
In Gloucester, Public Works Director Mike Hale said crews will be on standby for any and all calls.
"There is little we can do until the event hits," he said. "We will have all our tree equipment ready and road barricades at the ready."
The city harbormaster's office early Friday warned boaters and mariners to take all necessary precautions to protect vessels in the water without delay. "If you think you need to haul your vessel for safety, the time do do it is now please do not wait," it posted on its Facebook page.
"Our launch will no be operating if conditions become too hazardous," it warned.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken's office reminds surf watchers that swells from Henri could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Rockport is actively monitoring and preparing for the storm, Town Administrator Mitch Viera said via email Friday.
"DPW is in the process of removing portable ramps and stairs and preparing for areas that typically flood; they will also have staff on duty during the storm to respond to flooding, trees down, and other issues that arise," he saod, "Our Harbormasters are also working to remove and secure floats and gangways and work with boaters to remove or properly secure their vessels."
Rockport's firefighters, police officers, EMS employees and members of the Forest Fire department will be on call to assist with any and all emergency issues that may occur during the storm, Vieira continued.
"Residents are asked to take the time now before the storm to prepare appropriately," he concluded.
In Manchester, Public Works Director Chuck Dam said his employees were working Friday to install sand bags and concrete barriers along the shorelines.
"We routinely check and exercise our generators and assess our vulnerable areas," he said via email. "DPW personnel will be called in as the storm approaches. Our waste water plant and police station at Town Hall are our main concern. Right now, wait and see."
Essex Public Works Superintendent Michael Galli said he's preparing to have Public Works personnel and contractor tree crews on standby during the storm.
"DPW personal have checked all chainsaws, cleared storm drains, tested generators and fueled all vehicles and filled fuel cans," he said via email. "We hope it's all for nothing."
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.