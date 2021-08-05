Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
-Storytellers wanted
The Gloucester Writers Center and North Shore Arts Association are looking for storytellers who want to share their tales at “Fish Tales,” Gloucester’s own “Moth Hour” on Aug. 19, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Arts Association 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester.
The theme of the evening will be “Boundaries.” What are we keeping in? What are we keepi
ng out? Where’s the line? The sky’s the limit; push through your inner walls and break down those boundaries, or just color within the lines — it’s up to you. Interested? Contact Laila, Storyteller in Residence, at lailagoodman@gmail.com
Canasta in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Canasta is again being played at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on Wednesdays, from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Meetinghouse music
Free outdoor live concerts offered Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on the Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets, raising spirits and money for nine Cape Ann nonprofits via free-will offerings. Each Friday evening features a different popular musical ensemble playing and a different nonprofit recipients. Bring lawn chairs, blankets; food from local vendors available. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Vaccination news
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) has a news blog to serve as a hub for the latest updates and announcements regarding the collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The blog, capeannclinic.com, is integrated with municipal social media channels of the 10 communities belonging to the GCACC and will automatically broadcast news blog content onto the feeds. The ten communities participating in the GCACC include Essex, Gloucester, Manchester, and Rockport. Also featured are links to local resources specific to each GCACC community. New vaccination locations, pop-up clinics, dates and times will be posted to the site as they become available.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is now open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at: 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/