Rockport photo contest
ROCKPORT — Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2022 raffle calendar as its fundraiser this year and is requesting submissions for the 12 monthly featured photos.
The photos should be taken in Rockport and emphasize qualities that make Rockport a great place in every season of the year. The contest is open and runs through March 15 at noon.
Photographers should submit high quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address, email address and phone number. A stipend of $50 will be sent to each successful applicant.
Any questions may be sent to photos@rockportrotary.org.
Outdoor walking tour
The Cape Ann Museum will offer the “Hopper’s Houses” walking tour this Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.. The 1½-hour tours offer participants a safe way to learn about the history of Cape Ann. A knowledgeable museum docent who will guide participants to places downtown to observe the same views of the harbor, beaches, homes and churches that the artist translated into his art
The tour will be held rain or shine. All participants must wear face masks, and dogs are not allowed. Cost is $10 for CAM members and $20 for non-members, and includes museum admission. Advance online registration is required at capeannmuseum.org/events.rg. Space is limited.
NSCC seeks candidates for award
DANVERS — The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. An online registration form may be found at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.
Blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations due to winter storms and the coronavirus outbreak. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions are being taken at donation sites and centers: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Appointments available at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive in Danvers.
Also, three blood drives are scheduled next month in Gloucester. The Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., will host blood drives on March 2 and 12 from 2 to 7 p.m., and March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.