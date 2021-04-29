College aid
The Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority will host Opportunities for After High School, a virtual panel discussion with four higher education leaders from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, Dean College, and Worcester State University, detailing colleges and programs offering enrollment for fall 2021, the available federal and state financial aid to help pay for a two-year and four-year college or university, and resources to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The panel discussion will be Thursday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m. To attend, visit mefa.org/events/opportunities-for-after-high-school.
Dog licenses
City of Gloucester 2021 Dog Licenses are available for purchase at https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/, or via mail, and via the drop box located at City Hall. The city clerk’s office is not processing in-person dog license applications at this time. A current rabies certificate (not an invoice) must be provided at the time of registration. Cost is $15 for neutered/spayed dogs and $16 for non-neutered/non-spayed dogs. If applying by mail, include $2.50 for postage & handling (postage fee covers up to three dogs). Registration deadline is this Friday, April 30. Renewals received after April 30 will be charged a $10 late fee per dog. Annual registration is required by law; all dog owners who did not renew for the previous year (2020) will be required to pay the previous year’s license fee, in addition to the late fee, before being able to purchase a 2021 license (MGL Ch. 140, Sec. 137 & GCO Ch. 4, Sec. 4-22). NOTE: If you no longer own a dog, notify animal control so that you will not be assessed a penalty. Questions? www.gloucester-ma.gov.
Paddle-a-thon
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
Writers exhibit
During April, Poetry Month, the Matz Gallery at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., is featuring a mixed medium show by a writing group. This exhibit is the brain child of North Shore mothers Kristin Proctor, Lyn Towne-Smith, Meg Grant, and Nancy Carolyn Kwant, who together form a group called the Writing Mothers’ Workshop. Based on found poetry. which is a type of poetry created by excerpting words, phrases, and passages out of their contexts and reframing them, the windows for this exhibit came from the rectory of the former Sacred Heart Church and along the roads of Gloucester. All are welcome to don a mask and stop by and check it out.
Biotech vocational program
Gloucester Biotechnology Academy offers a 10-month vocational program that trains high school graduates for careers in biotech. Students spend seven months in the academy’s state-of-the-art teaching lab in Blackburn Center, and finish with a 3-month paid internship at biotech companies in Boston, Cambridge or the North Shore. Ninety percent of graduates are working in biotech full time, or have enrolled in higher education to study science. The academy’s fifth class is set to graduate in June, and it is accepting applications for it incoming Class of 2022. Deadline is May 3. More information is available at https://gmgi.org/education/biotechnology-certificate-program/
Derby Day raffle
MANCHESTER —There is still time to purchase a raffle ticket to support Manchester-Essex Rotary Club to win $7,500, $1,500 or $1,000 cash prizes on Derby Day. Theclub is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby.
In the spirit of the Kentucky Derby, post a photo of yourself in your fancy Derby hat to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #runfortherosesraffle or email your submission to a best hat contest for women and men. Sponsored by Leslie Ray Insurance, you must be 21 years old to participats. The best woman’s hat wins a dozen roses and a bottle of Kentucky bourbon; best man’s hat wins just the bourbon.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Contest deadline is noon on Kentucky Derby Day and the Run for the Roses Raffle drawing is 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Free driver safety series
MANCHESTER — This spring, AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a free six-seminar virtual series covering a variety of topics for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org. Sign up for one seminar and you’ll access all six. Weekly topics are April 29, “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving;” May 6, “Distracted Driving;” May 13, “The AAA 12-Step Program to Better Driving;” May 20: “Under the Hood;” May 27, “The Mistakes Teen Drivers Make;” and June 3, “Dare to Prepare.”
Calm + Create Class
MANCHESTER — On Friday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., is partnering with Slow River Studio in Essex to host a class led by Slow River Studio’s Jonti Rodi. This free Calm + Create introductory session is for anyone interested in spending an hour drawing, chatting and creating! All supplies will be provided. Just bring a chair and get creative. Masks are required, social distancing is necessary, and supplies will be new or sanitized. Rain date? Friday, May 7, 1:30 p.. Space is limited. Contact Librarian Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org to reserve a spot.
Church regathering
MANCHESTER — The First Parish Church Council has set this Sunday, May 2, at 10 a.m. as the time for parishioners to regather in person for Sunday morning worship celebrations. Church leaders say virtual worship is here to stay and, going forward, First Parish will be a “hybrid” church. Folks will be welcomed back to the sanctuary, while the parish maintains virtual worship for those not yet ready.
For those interested in attending in person, the church, 10 Central St., will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org.
The church’s online offerings continue, including its next study unit, “Widows to Warriors,” Tuesdays, May 4 and 11; June 1, and June 8 if needed or desired from 7 to 8:15, via Zoom. The group will examine the complex, multidimensional, inspiring, humorous and tragic lives of several of the women presented in the Hebrew Scriptures The church office may be contacted at fpchurch@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
COVID-19 vaccines
The Gloucester Health Department will hold two vaccination clinics at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., Gloucester, in partnership with the Gloucester Family Health Center. Register at: https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/3269570921 for the clinic on Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/6012923569 for the clinic on Thursday, May 6, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Those 18-years-old and older who live, work and study in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Essex or Ipswich are eligible. The April 30 and May 6 clinics will distribute first doses only of the Moderna vaccine. Two corresponding clinics for the distribution of second doses will be scheduled at a later date at the Rose Baker Senior Center.
Virtual art lectures
This spring, Cape Ann Museum’s three virtual lectures highlight working artists on Cape Ann. Each event will be free to the public, livestreamed on both Vimeo and on the museum’s Facebook Page. On Thursday, April 29, at 11 a.m. join a discussion from the “Studio to the Gallery” with Don Gorvett. On Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m., watch “Conversations with Contemporary Sculptors” with Chris Williams and Ken Hruby. On Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., watch “Contemporary Plein Air” with Loren Doucette.
Art talk on Zoom
The Goetemann Artist Residency (GAR), part of The Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC), welcomes local artist Vanessa Michalak as one of five 2021 Gloucester Invitational Residents. Michalak will present a free talk via Zoom, on Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m.. The program is open to the public. She will talk about her ongoing pandemic portrait series, “The Nurse Project,” that honors the spirit of nurses during this difficult time and that she will continue through her residency, ending Thursday, May 27. For more information and a link, visit rockyneckartcolony.org/event/vanessa-michalak-opening-talk/.