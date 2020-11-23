‘Cape Ann Through Artists’ Eyes’
MANCHESTER —The Manchester History Museum is closed to the public until December. Staff are using the down time to continue reorganizing and cataloging the museum archives and collection preparing for an extra special December Holiday Open House — more details to come! Research requests can still be submitted during this time to archivesarchives@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Lappin Teen Fellows
SALEM — Jewish high school students are invited to be Lappin Teen Fellows. Fellows will meet for interactive learning sessions led by presenters exploring the impact of contemporary issues on Jewish teens. Sessions will be held Sundays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom on Dec. 6 and Jan. 31. Topics include Jewish diversity, anti-Semitism, Jewish identity, Israel and more. Lappin Teen Fellows is free and open to Jewish teens in high school. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org Questions? Contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or 978-565-4450.
Open Space group seeks volunteers
The Gloucester Open Space and Recreation Committee is seeking new members to create and implement a plan for the city which will ensure the existence and access to open space in perpetuity; recommend planned city growth in a way that strives to maintain the functions, values, uses and vision for open space in Gloucester; and promote awareness and use of open spaces through a descriptive inventory. Open spaces include parks, beaches, woods, the waterfront and Stacy Boulevard. Recreation is considered ball fields, playgrounds, skate parks, bicycle infrastructure, boating, fishing, and the dog park. If you are looking to serve your community, consider membership on the Open Space & Recreation Committee. Meetings are monthly, via ZOOM. Send a letter to the mayor’s office, 9 Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930, or vkrawczyk@gloucester-ma.gov.
Manchester makes history on Youtube
MANCHESTER — View a whole host of lectures and presentations from the Manchester Historical Society Museum at home, hosted on our Youtube channel. Go to https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=manchester+historical+museum, and you’ll find everything from “Treasures of Trask House,” to “Manchester 101,” “Turn of the Century Magnolia,” “Iron Men, Wooden Ships,” “Ghost Stories” and “One Hundred Years of the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club.” And please keep posted, as more are in the works!
Earth-friendly dog park
The Gloucester Dog Park has switched to more earth-friendly biodegradable dog waste bags and is supplying only compostable bags in the bag dispensers throughout the park, located in Stage Fort Park. Unlike the old petroleum-based bags, these new soybean-based bags break down over months, not years. The Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park usually spends about $1,200 per year on pet waste bags. This year, it will need to spend $2,400 on bags to keep the park supplied. Donations to defray the bags’ costs may be made by sending a check to Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park, P.O. Box 6, Gloucester, MA 01931, or online at www.gloucesterdogpark.org. To volunteer at the Dog Park, email gloucesterdogpark@gmail.com.