Pasta class
Danielle Glantz, a professional pasta maker and owner of Pastaio Via Corta in Gloucester, in conjunction with the Maine Grain Alliance, will offer home cooks an online lesson on making fresh pasta.
Glantz will guide viewers through making water pasta doughs and egg pasta doughs at home. Glantz, who is passionate about sourcing local, stone ground, organic wheat will talk about using sustainable ingredients and how to incorporate that into delicious pasta. She will also teach cooks about which pasta shape goes with what sauce and the importance of real extra virgin olive oil and real San Marzano tomatoes and what to look for when shopping for these particular ingredients
The hourlong workshop will begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 via on Zoom. Cost is $30. Register at http://conta.cc/36ZKZHP.
Snowshoes to borrow
MANCHESTER — Looking to have fun in the snow? Try snowshoes.
Cape Ann’s Mass in Motion has granted adult and youth snowshoes to the Manchester Public Library as part of its municipal wellness and leadership initiative. The snowshoes will be available to borrow with a Manchester library card in good standing through the library on Friday, Feb. 12, during curbside pickup hours at the library, 15 Union St.
A pair of snowshoes may be reserved by calling the library at 978-526-7711.
Mass in Motion is a statewide movement that promotes opportunities for healthy eating and active living in the places people live, learn, work and play.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
NAMI Support Group
NAMI Massachusetts is offering the following groups to provide support for adults who have mental health concerns:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m. to noon:—https://bostonmedicalcenter.zoom.us/j/955331152
Call: 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 955 331 152
Tuesdays, 7 p.m. — Call 425-436-6392 and enter access code number 119410
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. — Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/859002245
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 859 002 245)
Fridays, 10:30 a.m.— Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/621974217
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 621 974 217)
Tuesdays 10 –11:30 a.m. — For women of color and their allies. Call 508-206-8720, no password required.
For more information, visit: https://namimass.org/nami-connection-recovery-support-groups/#1595764344815-10b287a7-cd45
Winter flats open
ESSEX — The winter clam flats in Essex, which include Joe’s Creek, Jehu’s Bank, and America’s Bank, opened Jan. 15.
The town’s selectmen unanimously voted on Aug. 15, 2017, to open the winter flats every year on Jan. 15 and to close the winter flats every year on April 15, at midnight; notwithstanding, the selectmen reserved their right to change their decision in the future should conditions warrant.
Pandemic creates blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Free family fun
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum is resuming family programing — all be it virtually. This month, in partnership with Early Childhood Partners/CFCE and the Manchester Public Library, the museum is offering a new video, https://youtu.be/GRZ44gghJkQ, with curator John Huss, who will share and talk about some of the toys in its collection. After watching the video, families may download some paper doll activity sheets, https://bit.ly/3rwzsHM, to enjoy at home
Marine species art contest
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is hosting the 2021 Marine Endangered Species Art Contest to celebrate Endangered Species Day on May 21.
The contest is open to kindergartners through 12th-graders, and teachers may have their classroom participate. Deadline to submit work is Friday, April 23.
Artwork should highlight one or more marine endangered or threatened species from the New England/Mid-Atlantic region. Text highlighting why the animals are important and what people can do to protect them may also be included. Kindergartners through second-graders, who may not understand the threats to endangered species (i.e., pollution, fishing, etc.), are encouraged to portray the animals in their natural habitat instead.
Details on entry requirements, entry submissions, prizes, and more may be found at http://bit.ly/3tHi6d4
Questions? Contact Edith Carson-Supino at the Gloucester office at 978-282-8490.