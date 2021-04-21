Dog licenses
City of Gloucester 2021 Dog Licenses are available for purchase at https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/, or via mail, and via the drop box located at City Hall. The city clerk’s office is not processing in-person dog license applications at this time. A current rabies certificate (not an invoice) must be provided at the time of registration. Cost is $15 for neutered/spayed dogs and $16 for non-neutered/non-spayed dogs. If applying by mail, include $2.50 for postage & handling (postage fee covers up to three dogs). Registration deadline is April 30. Renewals received after April 30 will be charged a $10 late fee per dog. Annual registration is required by law; all dog owners who did not renew for the previous year (2020) will be required to pay the previous year’s license fee, in addition to the late fee, before being able to purchase a 2021 license (MGL Ch. 140, Sec. 137 & GCO Ch. 4, Sec. 4-22). NOTE: If you no longer own a dog, notify animal control so that you will not be assessed a penalty. Questions? www.gloucester-ma.gov.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s new youth services librarian, Ms. KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites.
Writing the college essay
MANCHESTER — Tracy Stephens, local English teacher and founder of TCS Prep, will share free helpful advice and strategies in a seminar hosted by Manchester Public Library for writing a compelling college application essay. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas. The seminar is free, May 6, 7 to 8:15 pm. on Zoom. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org.
Trail cleanup
Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS) is inviting any and all to join them in cleaning up local trails through Sunday, April 25.
Helpers can go to Greenbelt, 82 Eastern Ave, in Essex, anytime during business hours to pick up a bag. Once your bag is filled, you can leave the bag consolidated at an address or property entrance and notify CATS at contact@capeanntrailstewards.org who arrange its retrieval.
Please note: To have a bag of trash picked up, a bag being distributed by Greenbelt must be used.
If you are in need of gloves, contact contact@capeanntrailstewards.org