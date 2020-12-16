Mask campaign
NeedyMeds, headquartered in Gloucester, has launched the “Masks Make the Difference” campaign.
As a premium for a donation, NeedyMeds is offering a high-quality, triple-layer mask that normally sells for $25 to highlight the importance of mask-wearing in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. A suggested donation is $20.
NeedyMeds has established a special page, www.masksmakethedifference.org, with all the program details and a donation page. Along with their masks, people will also receive a NeedyMeds drug discount card. The card, accepted at more that 65,000 pharmacies, offers savings of up to 80% off the cash price of prescription medicines.
The “Masks Make the Difference” campaign is a pilot program and supplies are limited. More information may found at www.masksmakethedifference.org or www.needymeds.org.
Magnolia Historical Society fundraisers
The Magnolia Historical Society is fundraising, including sales at The Magnolia Towne Shoppe, in the Schoolhouse, 46 Magnolia Ave., Magnolia, that is now open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, until Christmas. Along with T-shirts, on sale are a selection of items from Lexington Avenue’s Arts Abound, Cape Ann Olive Oil Co., photographer Donna Ardizzoni’s photographs, jig-saw puzzles, and bath and beach towels. Raffle Mania, held only on the Facebook page of the Magnolia Historical Society, now through Dec.15, offers a live drawing daily for one to 10 items. Those interested in raffle need to “like” the Facebook page, then purchase raffle tickets online with Venmo; this fundraiser is the online version of the society’s yearly auction and raffle. Then, the historical society has also partnered with Cape Ann Giclee to print photos of some of Gloucester’s most iconic spots, all for sale. Visit ww.capeanngiclee.com or the Magnolia Historical Society Facebook page.