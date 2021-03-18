Art lecture
Cape Ann Museum is offering a lecture Friday, March 19, at 4 p.m. “How Copley Painted Women” will be presented by Erica Hirshler, Croll senior curator of American paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and Jane Kamensky, Trumbull professor of American history at Harvard University. Registration is available online at.capeannmuseum.org/events/how-copley-painted-women/, or by calling 978-283-0455, ext. 10, or sending an email to info@capeannmuseum.org. Participation is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.
Blood drive
Magnolia Library, 1 Lexington Ave., in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham Health and the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, will host a blood drive this Thursday, March 18, from 12:30 to 7 p.m. It will take place in the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Hospital Blood Mobile.
Appointments are recommended and can be secured online at tinyurl.com/MagM2021. Walk-ins will be accommodated as time allows. Bring a photo ID, hydrate and eat something prior.
‘Left on Pearl’
Sawyer Free Library will host a virtual screening of the documentary “Left on Pearl” presented by The 888 Women’s History Project on Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m..
The documentary tells the story of a highly significant but little-known event. Grassroots feminist organizers occupied Harvard-owned Memorial Drive for 10 days during a 1971 International Women’s Day protest.
With contemporary interviews, archival photos, and TV news footage, this lively documentary follows the movement as women vocalized the necessity of equal pay and access to child care, birth control, and many of the hopes, triumphs, conflicts, and tensions of Second Wave feminism.
The viewing will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers Susan Rivo and Iftach Shavit.
Registration for this event can be found on the library’s webpage, at http://bit.ly/3swpVkB
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
NSCC seeks candidates for award
DANVERS — The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. An online registration form may be found at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.