Hydrant flushing in Manchester
MANCHESTER — The town’s Water Department is flushing fire hydrants this month.
The work will take place on Monday and Tuesday evenings after 7, and began Monday, Oct. 5.
Flushing will begin on upper Pine Street and the side streets off Pine Street, then Bridge Street and West Manchester.
During the flushing process, the water can become discolored and residents may wish to avoid washing clothes during this time.
If discoloration appears in the water from a faucet, residents are advised to run the water for a few minutes and it should clear.
COVID Survivors support
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
College aid workshop
On Wednesday, Oct.14, at 6:30 p.m. Manchester Public Library will host a college planning workshop lead by Jim Femia, a certified college funding specialist (CCFS) and member of the National Institute of Certified College Planners.
With education costs rising year after year, paying for college is a concern for most families. Additionally, the financial aid process can be confusing, intimidating, and often frustrating, and Femia hopes to help break down his college planning tips for families of all income levels.
Interested parents and students may register for this event by emailing Maile Black at mblack@manchesterpl.org or by going to the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org to sign up. Registrants do not need to have a Zoom account nor do they need to register for one to join the workshop.
Gloucester schools need your help
The coronavirus pandemic forced Gloucester Public Schools teachers and administrators to quickly find technology and devices for 2,900 students to access remote learning. The pandemic has left city schools with needs for additional student support, increased expenses, urgent acquisition of technology, supplies and resources. The School Response Fund, created by Gloucester Education Foundation, will provide flexible support, so demands can be met quickly These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Please donate online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund.
Lappin Teen Fellows
SALEM — Jewish high school students are invited to be Lappin Teen Fellows. Fellows will meet for interactive learning sessions led by presenters exploring the impact of contemporary issues on Jewish teens.
Sessions will be held n Sundays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom on Oct. 18, Nov. 8, Dec. 6 and Jan. 31. Topics include Jewish diversity, anti-Semitism, Jewish identity, Israel and more.
Lappin Teen Fellows is free and open to Jewish teens in high school. More information is available by contacting Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or 978-565-4450. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register.
Earth-friendly dog park
The Gloucester Dog Park has switched to more earth-friendly biodegradable dog waste bags and is supplying only compostable bags in the bag dispensers throughout the park, located in Stage Fort Park. Unlike the old petroleum-based bags, these new soybean-based bags break down over months, not years. The Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park usually spends about $1,200 per year on pet waste bags. This year, it will need to spend $2,400 on bags to keep the park supplied. Donations to defray the bags’ costs may be made by sending a check to Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park, P.O. Box 6, Gloucester, MA 01931, or online at www.gloucesterdogpark.org. To volunteer at the Dog Park, email gloucesterdogpark@gmail.com.
Farmers market coupons for seniors
Seniors are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmers Market Nutrition Program hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and local Senior Centers. Due to COVID-19, instead of issuing farmers market coupons, eligible seniors will receive two distributions of bags of fresh local produce each valued at $12.50 for a total of $25. To be eligible, participants must be 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income below $1,968 for one person and $2,658 for two people. Participation is based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information call your local senior center.