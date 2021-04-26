History Book Club
ROCKPORT — History Book Club will host it monthly meeting Wednesday, April 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. . We’ve just gone through a difficult time in our national history, when idea of truth and fiction may depend on your political orientation. Propaganda and deception have always been used by governments and groups. How can the intelligent individual figure out what is true and what is false? This discussion is on Zoom and registration is required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Derby Day raffle
A Kentucky Derby day raffles is offering prizes of $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively. Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes are $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Calm + Create Class
MANCHESTER — On Friday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., is partnering with Slow River Studio in Essex to host a class led by Slow River Studio’s Jonti Rodi. This free Calm + Create introductory session is for anyone interested in spending an hour drawing, chatting and creating! All supplies will be provided. Just bring a chair and get creative be creative. Masks are required, social distancing is necessary, and supplies will be new or sanitized. Rain date? Friday, May 7, 1:30 p.. Space is limited. Contact Librarian Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org to reserve a spot.
Free driver safety series
MANCHESTER — This spring, AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a free six-seminar virtual series covering a variety of topics for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org. Sign up for one seminar and you’ll access all six. Weekly topics are April 29, “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving;” May 6, “Distracted Driving;” May 13, “The AAA 12-Step Program to Better Driving;” May 20: “Under the Hood;” May 27, “The Mistakes Teen Drivers Make;” and June 3, “Dare to Prepare.”
Opposing anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.