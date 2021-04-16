Dog licenses
City of Gloucester 2021 Dog Licenses are available for purchase at https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/, or via mail, and via the drop box located at City Hall. The city clerk’s office is not processing in-person dog license applications at this time. A current rabies certificate (not an invoice) must be provided at the time of registration. Cost is $15 for neutered/spayed dogs and $16 for non-neutered/non-spayed dogs. If applying by mail, include $2.50 for postage & handling (postage fee covers up to three dogs). Registration deadline is April 30. Renewals received after April 30 will be charged a $10 late fee per dog. Annual registration is required by law; all dog owners who did not renew for the previous year (2020) will be required to pay the previous year’s license fee, in addition to the late fee, before being able to purchase a 2021 license (MGL Ch. 140, Sec. 137 & GCO Ch. 4, Sec. 4-22). NOTE: If you no longer own a dog, notify animal control so that you will not be assessed a penalty. Questions? www.gloucester-ma.gov.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s new youth services librarian, Ms. KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites.
Writing the college essay
MANCHESTER — Tracy Stephens, local English teacher and founder of TCS Prep, will share free helpful advice and strategies in a seminar hosted by Manchester Public Library for writing a compelling college application essay. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas. The seminar is free, May 6, 7 to 8:15 pm. on Zoom. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org.
Underwear drive
The Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church and two local stores are spearheading a drive to collect fresh underwear and socks for local families and individuals in need through Pathways For Children and the Grace Center through Sunday, April 18.
Nelson’s, 248 Main St. in Gloucester, and the John Tarr Store, 49 Main St. in Rockport are offering a buy one item, get a second for half price sale on underwear and socks. Both will have drop boxes for packaged purchases in their stores.
A third drop box will be available for other purchases, weekdays between 9 a.m. and noon, at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church office, 10 Church St., Gloucester, near the corner of Pine and Church streets. (Ring the doorbell when you visit).
For those who want to help but not shop, donations are being accepted.
Checks may be mailed to Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Write “undies and socks” on the memo line. Every cent goes to Pathways For Children and the Grace Center to give help as needs demand.
Or give directly by credit card by visiting Pathways For Children at https://pw4c.org, and, or the Grace Center at https://liferbridgenorthshore.org/gracecenter/.
Virtual 5K
The Gloucester Firefighter Local 762 Union will host a virtual 5K next month to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children. The event will run from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, May 30. During that time, participants will be able to run, walk or jog a 5K race on a course of their choosing. Sign up is $30 and the first 150 participants will receive an event T-shirt. You do not need to complete the 5K in order to donate. Runners may track their progress by downloading the Pacer app to their mobile. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Gloucester/GloucesterFirefighters5K, and a link will be sent to you.
Derby Day raffle
A Kentucky Derby day raffles is offering prizes of $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively. Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes are $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Internships for teens
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns will receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week. Leavitt may be contacted for more information.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. Registration is open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. The next Rekindle Shabbat dinner will be May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Counting alewife
Volunteers are needed to help count alewife, also known as river herring, making their way up the fishway connecting the Little River to Lily Pond in West Gloucester. Counting sessions, about 10 minutes, are performed multiple times a day during daylight. The counting season began April 1, and continues about three months. Those interested in participating may contact Deputy Shellfish Warden Rebecca Visnick at 978-325-5759 or at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.
College scholarships
Applications are being accepted for two need-based college scholarships through Lappin Foundation: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Northshoremen
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Paddle-a-thon
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
Art on show
“A Line in the Sand,” featuring interpretations of Cape Ann’s seaside by Gloucester artist Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco and Rockport artist Leslie Heffron, is showing at the Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., through April 30. As the gallery’s capacity is three persons at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments are encouraged during or outside of hours which are Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. The show be also be seen at janedeeringgallery.com.
Museum openings
MANCHESTER — Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Online tai chi classes
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library will extend its weekly online Zoom tai chi classes into May. On Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Manchester local Susan Halpern leads a free weekly series of one-hour tai chi class for ages 18 and older. To register, email Halpern at sdhalpern@hotmail.com or visit: www.manchesterpl.org and click on Events. Halpern has been trained and certified to teach by the Tai Chi for Health Institute and has been teaching at North Shore Medical Center outpatient clinic for 12 years. Check her out at taichiforhealthinstitute.org
Coffee Book Chat
MANCHESTER — On the first Tuesday of the month, join Manchester Public Library staff on Zoom to talk about favorite reads. For 30 minutes you can take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we’ve been reading. To receive the Soom chat’s login information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org or visit manchesterpl.org and click on Events.
Favorite Poem Project
MANCHESTER — Join Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., on Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. on Zoom to celebrate the spirit of the Favorite Poem Project created by former U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky. Sign up to share your favorite poem and explain its meaning to you. Each reader will have 5 minutes and you be eligible to win a Favorite Poem Project Anthology book! To register, go to www.manchesterpl.org.
Biotech vocational program
Gloucester Biotechnology Academy offers a 10-month vocational program that trains high school graduates for careers in biotech. Students spend seven months in the academy’s state-of-the-art teaching lab in Blackburn Center, and finish with a 3-month paid internship at biotech companies in Boston, Cambridge or the North Shore. Ninety percent of graduates are working in biotech full time, or have enrolled in higher education to study science. The academy’s fifth class is set to graduate in June, and it is accepting applications for it incoming Class of 2022. Deadline is May 3. More information is available at https://gmgi.org/education/biotechnology-certificate-program/
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green.
To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street. To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Scholarships available
Lappin Foundation is accepting applications for two need-based college scholarships: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at (978) 740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Calm + Create Class
MANCHESTER — On Friday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., is partnering with Slow River Studio in Essex to host a class led by Slow River Studio’s Jonti Rodi. This free Calm + Create introductory session is for anyone interested in spending an hour drawing, chatting and creating! All supplies will be provided. Just bring a chair and get creative be creative. Masks are required, social distancing is necessary, and supplies will be new or sanitized. Rain date? Friday, May 7, 1:30 p.. Space is limited. Contact Librarian Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org to reserve a spot.
Opposing anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Nurturing young writers
On Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m., Literary Cape Ann presents “Nurture Young Writers! Why it Matters and How to Help,” a free zoom webinar featuring a panel of young writers and their teachers exploring what young writers say they need to grow as writers. Panelists include Manchester Essex High School senior Olivia Turner, O’Maley Middle School sixth-grader Aleena Brown, New York University Tisch School of the Arts graduate Mary Colussi, New School (NYC) creative writing professor Candy Schulman and Salem State University English Department Chair J.D. Scrimgeour. A discussion and Q&A will follow. For more information and your Zoom webinar link, visit: https://www.facebook.com/literarycapeann.
Clay sculpting
ROCKPORT — On Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. Friends of the Rockport Library invite teens and tweens for a Pop-up Art School Zoom class. Sculpt a friendly sloth with air dry clay using basic forms and add texture to bring your sloth to life, then finish with acrylic paint. Kits are provided by the library and may be picked up any time after registration. Please also bring paper towels, table covering, smock or apron (acrylic paint is permanent when it dries on fabric), and a cup of water for rinsing paintbrush. Registration is limited and required to reserve your kit and receive the Zoom link. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Dungeons & Dragonse
ROCKPORT — Explore the worlds of swords and sorcery with the Dungeons & Dragons Club, meeting Sunday, April 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Led by teens, this club is about using your imagination to adventure to other worlds and complete fantastic quests. Hoping all you sorcerers, bards, rogues, rangers, etc., will join in! To receive your Zoom link, register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
‘Save Me the Plums’
ROCKPORT — The Noon Time Book Club on Wednesday, April 28, at noon will discuss Ruth Reichl’s poignant and hilarious memoir, “Save Me the Plum.” This is the story of a former Berkeley hippie entering the corporate world and worrying about losing her soul. It is a personal journey of a woman coming to terms with being in charge, making a mark, following a passion and holding on to her dreams…even when she ends up in a place she never expected to be. Copies are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print at the Back Porch Pick-up or to place on Hold. Questions? Email Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934. Please register to receive the Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
History Book Club
ROCKPORT — History Book Club will host it monthly meeting Wednesday, April 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. . We’ve just gone through a difficult time in our national history, when idea of truth and fiction may depend on your political orientation. Propaganda and deception have always been used by governments and groups. How can the intelligent individual figure out what is true and what is false? This discussion is on Zoom and registration is required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Free driver safety series
MANCHESTER — This spring, AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a free six-seminar virtual series covering a variety of topics for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org. Sign up for one seminar and you’ll access all six. Weekly topics are April 29, “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving;” May 6, “Distracted Driving;” May 13, “The AAA 12-Step Program to Better Driving;” May 20: “Under the Hood;” May 27, “The Mistakes Teen Drivers Make;” and June 3, “Dare to Prepare.”
Meditation
ROCKPORT — Join Rockport Public Library on Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m. for a Zoom meditation workshop with Arlene Samsel. Meditation is a simple way to deal with the daily stress we’re all familiar with. Incorporating this simple technique may connect you with the source of peace and joy already within you. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Please go to the library’s website at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to register and receive your Zoom link.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will meet Saturday, April 17, at 9:30 a.m., at the Shore Tech building on Harbor Loop. Anyone who wants to hear what the GOP group is about, is concerned about the direction the country is headed in, and would like to be part of the solution, is welcomed and encouraged to come.
Notable Fiction
ROCKPORT —Ann Patchett’s “Bel Canto” will be up for discussion on Sunday, April 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., when Rockport Public Library’s Notable Fiction Book Club gathers on Zoom. At the home of a South American country’s vice president, high-ranking international guests at a lavish birthday party are held hostage by a band of gun-wielding terrorists. But terrorists and hostages forge unexpected bonds, as compassion and love leads the characters and plot. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list and you will be sent a Zoom invite to this and upcoming meetings. Questions? Contact the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-6934 and follow the library’s COVID-19 procedures to pick up a copy of the book.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. Deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Rockport Poetry Festival
ROCKPORT On Sunday, April 18, poets will gather online to for a free Zoom celebration of the 3rd Annual Rockport Poetry Festival, the theme of which is this year: “GLOBAL VOICES: Poetry from Around the World”. Over 60 poets will participate, from Cape Ann, the North Shore, China, Nepal, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Trinidad, and across the U.S. Poems will be presented in English. Due to Covid-19, it will be online, beginning at 9 a.m. with poets from the Far East, and continuing through the day to accommodate multiple time zones. Hourly sessions will follow. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. there will be a free Haiku Workshop with prominent haiku poet Brad Bennett, He will be on the judging panel for the open Haiku and Haiga contests. Tickets, email: RockportPoetry@gmail.com with TICKETS in the Subject Line. Workshop tickets should subject head: haiku workshop. For more information, visit www.RockportPoetry.com, on either the ‘Rockport Poetry Festival’ or ‘Rockport Poetry’ Facebook pages, and on Instagram @rockportpoetryfest. or contact RockportPoetry@gmail.com.
Lanesville reading
Lanesville children’s book illustrator Suzi Natti will give a virtual reading of excerpts from two of her illustrated children’s books on Saturday, April 17, at 4 p.m. She will also offer a simple drawing game for two people and discuss her career as an illustrator and the influences that shaped her art. Best ages for the children’s stories are 4 to 9 years, but they can be enjoyed by all. A Q&A will follow. Registration is required in advance or on the day at https://bit.ly/3tnN3m7. Once registered you’ll receive a confirmation email with information and Zoom link. This is a program of the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center.
Doodling Workshop
ROCKPORT — Friends of the Rockport Library invite kids age 6 to 12 on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m. to a Zoom presentation with cartoonist and art educator Cara Bean. Like to doodle? This playful workshop will show you how. All that’s required is paper, pencils, pens, and imagination. Please note that some reading is required, so parents should stay for assistance. Registration at rockportlibrary.org is required to receive the Zoom link.
Porch Pickup
ROCKPORT —The Rockport Public Library is continuing its Back Porch Pickup of library materials and has added a pop-up library, weather permitting. Hand sanitizer is provided, and browsing is strictly hands-off.. Just choose items, then follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check out the materials. Members can request materials online by logging on to the library’s website at www.rockportlibrary.org or by calling 978-546-6934. Once the books are ready, you will be notified to come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and your materials will be given to you. Please remember that wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at all times is mandatory.
Museum openings
Digital photo basics
This Saturday, April 17, Sawyer Free Library and professional award-winning photographer Skip Montello will present a class on digital photography basics from 2 to 4 p.m. The virtual presentation is free to all. Would-be participants may register at sawyerfreelibrary.org to receive the Zoom link. During the presentation, Montello will introduce the different camera controls and what they do. He will share his knowledge of digital photography basics, including equipment, components of light exposure, elements of composition, and more.
Sea serpent at museum
Gloucester’s legendary sea serpent will be the centerpiece of activities planned for children and families by the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. Gloucester-born artist Michael Grimaldi has created a family-friendly guide, “Cassie the Sea Serpent,” for a series of programs, a virtual lecture, and events this spring. Cassie will be focus of a socially-distanced scavenger hunt through the museum, and a series of programs over April school vacation week (April 22-25). Families with children younger than 18 are invited to visit the museum for free during the school vacation week. Preregistration for timed entrance tickets is required. Beginning Friday, April 16, visitors can watch Grimaldi as he paints Cassie in the Maritime and Fisheries Gallery from 1 to 3 p.m. Museum members are invited for a special after-hours event that day from 6 to 8 p.m. while Grimaldi paints Cassie in the Central Gallery, and light refreshments will be served.
Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. CAM education manager Miranda Aisling will offer a virtual gallery tour of the museum with Grimaldi and a virtual lecture about bringing Cassie the Sea Serpent to life. This event is free for members, $10 for non-members, and pre-registration required for the Zoom event.
More details about the Cassie the Sea Serpent programs and events as well as tickets can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org.