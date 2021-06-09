Sculpture lectures
As spring transitions to summer, Cape Ann Museum is turning its attention to art outside. On Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., watch “Contemporary Plein Air” with Loren Doucette. The lecture will also be live-streamed for free on Vimeo and Facebook. On view from June 18 to July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green will be the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
'40 Under 40'
The Rocky Neck Art Colony reopens to the public with “40 Under 40,” on view at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, through June 30. The center is open Thursday through Sunday to restricted numbers on a timed basis in compliance with COVID-19 protocols (visit rockyneckartcolony.org for more information); the exhibit can also be viewed online at RNACExhibitions.com. Questions? Visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org, email director@rockyneckartcolony.org or call 978 515-7004.
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
ROCKPORT — Gloucester Stage in partnership with Windhover Performing Arts Center celebrates the simple beauty of being human, in “Tiny Beautiful Things,” a funny and deeply touching exploration of resilience based on Cheryl Strayed’s “Wild” journey as the beloved anonymous advice columnist for “Dear Sugar.” Co-conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Nia Vardalos, the Academy Award-nominated writer of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” and directed by Lyndsay Allyn Cox, “Tiny Beautiful Things” runs June 11 to 27. Performances are outdoors Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m .at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St, Rockport. For tickets, visit boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com.