Tree pickup
MANCHESTER — Christmas trees will be collected curbside next week.
The tree will be picked up on residents’ respective trash day — Monday, Jan. 11, or Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Residents can also drop their trees at the Town Compost Site during normal operating hours.
Submariners to meet
The Marblehead Base of the U.S. Submarine Veterans. Inc. will have a Zoom meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. Join the call to meet fellow bubbleheads and find out about the Marblehead Base’s activities where you will be welcome. Bring some sea stories to share. To get Zoom link, email Frank Hood at fhood99@yahoo.com.
Singing Beach
MANCHESTER — Town officials would like to remind those visiting Singing Beach of three things:
A mask is required at all times, in accordance with the state’s face-covering order.
Gathering in large groups is no permitted.
Each person is limited to a maximum of two dogs.
Mask campaign
NeedyMeds, headquartered in Gloucester, has launched the “Masks Make the Difference” campaign.
As a premium for a donation, NeedyMeds is offering a high-quality, triple-layer mask that normally sells for $25 to highlight the importance of mask-wearing in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. A suggested donation is $20.
NeedyMeds has established a special page, www.masksmakethedifference.org, with all the program details and a donation page. Along with their masks, people will also receive a NeedyMeds drug discount card. The card, accepted at more that 65,000 pharmacies, offers savings of up to 80% off the cash price of prescription medicines.
The “Masks Make the Difference” campaign is a pilot program and supplies are limited. More information may found at www.masksmakethedifference.org or www.needymeds.org.
Manchester Senior Tax Work Off
MANCHESTER — The town Council on Aging is accepting applications from seniors interested in participating in the Senior Tax Work Off Program. This program allows a senior to work up to 125 hours for the town between now and May 2021 for up to a $1,500 credit on property taxes. Seniors older than 65 with a primary residence in Manchester and a gross income not exceeding 500% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible. Seniors with a gross income at or below $63,800 for individuals or $86,200 for couples may qualify for the program which is allowed under MGL Chapter 59 Section 5K, adopted at Town Meeting in April 2014. The program is designed to augment existing operations with additional assistance from senior workers. For more information, contact Nancy Hammond, director of senior services, at 978- 526-7500 or at hammondn@manchester.ma.us. Download the application at www.manchester.ma.us, or stop by the Council on Aging office.