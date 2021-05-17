Gloucester - Arlene M. (Andrews) Durkee, 86, of Gloucester, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 12, 2021, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. She was the wife of the late Robert Durkee; sister of Marilyn L. Higgins, Geraldine "Geri" Brown, both of Hyannis and Rev. E. Bonnie Goodw…