Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Wine tasting webinar
ESSEX— Grab your friends and sip some wine while Colin Budzyna tells you all about wine tasting in a webinar hosted by T.O.H.P. Burnham Library on Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. Budzyna enrolled in Boston University’s Elizabeth Bishop School of Wine, completing Levels 1 and 2 of its wine studies program, before receiving his WSET Level 2 Award in Wines (with distinction). Reservations are required at www.essexpubliclibrary.org/events.