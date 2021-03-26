Sneakers wanted
The Gloucester High School Class of 2023 wants your old, wearable sneakers and cleats.
Students will be accepting ready-to-wear rubber-soled shoes at a drive-by drop-off Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to noon. The drop-off is in the parking lot close to the gym at the high school, 32 Leslie O. Johnson.
This shoe drive is a fundraiser for the Class of 2023. Students are working with the company Angel Bin, which will pick up the shoes, wash them when possible, then pack and ship them to various Third World countries. The nonprofit will pay the Class of 2023 an amount based on the weight of shoes collected.
A final drop-off day will be held on May 15, also at the high school from 8 a.m. to noon.
Eco-puppet workshop
Learn to transform natural materials, papers and fabric into puppets with author and artist Marika Mccoola in a free, live Zoom workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Mccoola is a professor and the author of the graphic novel “Baba Yaga’s Assistant.” Using a variety of materials and techniques, Mccoola will lead adult and youth attendees in creating fish and eel puppets. Participants should collect natural materials like leaves, recycled material, paper and fabric in advance. Register online at bit.ly/ecopuppets. The puppets are part of the Ocean of Rivers event series funded by Mass Cultural Council grants and co-sponsored by the Ipswich River Watershed Association. For more information, go to ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Burn permits
Burn permits are available from the Gloucester, Essex and Manchester fire departments for the season which runs through May 1.
Open burning in Massachusetts is regulated by the state Department of Environmental Protection and enforced by the local fire departments. A valid permit obtained from the local fire department is required.
The fire chiefs reserve the right to deny or cancel open burning on any day due to weather or environmental conditions.
Gloucester’s permit fee is $25, and may be applied for at gloucester-ma.gov/Faq.aspx?QID=61.
In Essex, a burning permit for a homeowner is $20, seniors age 60 and older are $10. Online applications are encouraged at bit.ly/3nH8Txk.
Manchester’s burn permit fee is $10, and online applications are encouraged at manchester.ma.us/153/Burn-Permits.
Paddle-a-thon
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
Nominations closing
The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. An online registration form may be found at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.
Free food distribution
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will host a Farmers to Families free food box distribution on Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to noon at NSCC’s Danvers campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Lot 7. Available to all families in need, the Farmers to Families food boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. Advance registration is required to receive a box. To register, go to mmsfi.org, find the Farmers to Families Food Box event list and choose the Danvers location.
Northshoremen rehearsals
Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Museum archives
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. To set up an appointment, please email library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required as material will need to be pulled from the temporarily closed library at 27 Pleasant St. To view a portion of the Library & Archives’ collection online, visit https://www.capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids/ for finding aids of major archival collections.
Schools need help
The coronavirus pandemic forced teachers and administrators to quickly find technology and devices for 2,900 students to access remote learning. The pandemic has left Gloucester’s schools with unforeseen challenges and needs: additional student support, increased expenses, urgent acquisition of technology, supplies and resources. The School Response Fund, created by Gloucester Education Foundation, will provide flexible support, so demands can be met quickly These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Please donate online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund. No amount is too small, and every gift is appreciated.
COVID Survivors support
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
Blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions are being taken at donation sites and centers: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Marine species art contest
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is hosting the 2021 Marine Endangered Species Art Contest to celebrate Endangered Species Day on May 21.
The contest is open to kindergartners through 12th-graders, and teachers may have their classroom participate. Deadline to submit work is Friday, April 23.
Artwork should highlight one or more marine endangered or threatened species from the New England/Mid-Atlantic region. Text highlighting why the animals are important and what people can do to protect them may also be included. Kindergartners through second-graders, who may not understand the threats to endangered species (i.e., pollution, fishing, etc.), are encouraged to portray the animals in their natural habitat instead.
Details on entry requirements, entry submissions, prizes, and more may be found at http://bit.ly/3tHi6d4
Questions? Contact Edith Carson-Supino at the Gloucester office at 978-282-8490.
Amvets Post 32 raffle
The best $5 you’ll ever spend could be on the Gloucester Amvets Post 32 monthly raffle. It’s to fund a college scholarship award for which all relatives of active Amvets are eligible. Only 500 numbers are available, which is why it’s called The 500 Club, and each number costs just $5 and can win up to 14 prizes per night. There are ten $20 winners, one $50 winner, and one $100, $250, and $500 winners per night. Small winners go back in the bucket and are eligible for multiple wins. Most people pick a permanent number and pay $60 for the year. Checks should be made out to Friends of Amvets. The club is going through tough times now with many numbers not sold. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Amvets, 14 Prospect St. Gloucester. All are welcome.
SeniorCare needs volunteers
SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels Program needs Cape Ann Volunteers in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Ipswich to deliver noon-time meals to elders in your community. Meals are delivered from 10 a.m to noon, Monday through Friday. If you have two hours to give one or two mornings each week, please let us know. SeniorCare’s Volunteer Medical Transportation Program also needs volunteer drivers in Gloucester and Rockport to drive elders n your community to and from their out-of-town medical appointments, daytimes, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Commitment is flexible, COVID Safety Protocols are in place and training is provided. for both vilunteers positions. Please contact SeniorCare to learn to sign up. Email: RSVP@Seniorcareinc.org, or call Theresa at 978-281-1750 x568.
Emergency management hotline
Gloucester residents are encouraged to use resources provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to prepare themselves, their family, their property and their community for an emergency or natural disaster. The Gloucester Health Department has contracted with Children’s Friend and Family Services, a division of the Justice Resource Institute, to offer free access to a dedicated representative for community members to contact for help when seeking mental health care. Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 781-540-3329.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. A Rekindle Shabbat dinner will be held on May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. Deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Earth-friendly dog park
The Gloucester Dog Park has switched to more earth-friendly biodegradable dog waste bags and is supplying only compostable bags in the bag dispensers throughout the park, located in Stage Fort Park. Unlike the old petroleum-based bags, these new soybean-based bags break down over months, not years. The Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park usually spends about $1,200 per year on pet waste bags. This year, it will need to spend $2,400 on bags to keep the park supplied. Donations to defray the bags’ costs may be made by sending a check to Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park, P.O. Box 6, Gloucester, MA 01931, or online at www.gloucesterdogpark.org. To volunteer at the Dog Park, email gloucesterdogpark@gmail.com.
Manchester history
MANCHESTER — View a whole host of lectures and presentations from the Manchester Historical Society Museum at home, hosted on our Youtube channel. Go to https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=manchester+historical+museum, and you’ll find everything from “Treasures of Trask House,” to “Manchester 101,” “Turn of the Century Magnolia,” “Iron Men, Wooden Ships,” “Ghost Stories” and “One Hundred Years of the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club.” And please keep posted, as more are in the works!
Thrift and Rummage
St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage is open by appointment only. Book a half-hour appointment by calling Marge at 978-283-1708. The shops will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face masks and social distancing required. The church is located at 48 Middle St, with parking at 33 Washington St.
Free parking in Rockport
ROCKPORT — The town’s “Free Parking Season” extends through April 14, 2021.
You do not have to pay at the parking kiosks or meters during this time.
Police remind parkers there is 2-hour limit on Main Street between Jewett and Beach streets between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The limit is in place through April 15.
NAMI Support Group
NAMI Massachusetts is offering the following groups to provide support for adults who have mental health concerns:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m. — noon:—https://bostonmedicalcenter.zoom.us/j/955331152
Call: 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 955 331 152
Tuesdays, 7 p.m. — Call 425-436-6392 and enter access code number 119410
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. — Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/859002245
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 859 002 245)
Fridays, 10:30 a.m.— Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/621974217
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 621 974 217)
Tuesdays 10 –11:30 a.m. — For women of color and their allies. Call 508-206-8720, no password required. For more information, visit: https://namimass.org/nami-connection-recovery-support-groups/#1595764344815-10b287a7-cd45
Winter flats open
ESSEX — The winter clam flats in Essex, which include Joe’s Creek, Jehu’s Bank, and America’s Bank, opened Jan. 15.
The town’s selectmen unanimously voted on Aug. 15, 2017, to open the winter flats every year on Jan. 15 and to close the winter flats every year on April 15, at midnight; notwithstanding, the selectmen reserved their right to change their decision in the future should conditions warrant.