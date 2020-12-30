Suspended library hours
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Public Library’s browsing hours have been suspended due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the community. Browsing hours will continue when the numbers return to a lower level to keep library staff and patrons safe. Please contact the library if you have any questions at 978-526-7711.
City Hall hours
The city clerk’s office in Gloucester offers limited hours for walk-in services and is conducting most services by appointment only in order to limit those coming in and out of the office, reduce wait times and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Walk-in hours are only be available on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. A full list of services and options available may be found at https://bit.ly/2JhjsIU or by contacting the office at 978-281-9720 during business hours.
Residents may experience significant wait times including socially distanced queuing outside of City Hall. Additionally, residents are strongly encouraged to conduct all city business online when possible or to call ahead for an appointment.
All City Hall visitors will need to check in upon arrival and provide their name, phone number and the department they are visiting. If necessary, this information will be used for contact tracing efforts. Visitors must wear a mask or face covering both inside and outside of City Hall, and will also be asked to use hand sanitizer before proceeding to their designated department office.
Those with additional, general questions may contact the city clerk’s office at 978-281-9720 during normal business hours or through the city’s online contact form.