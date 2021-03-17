Blood drive
Magnolia Library,1 Lexington Ave., in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham Health and the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, will host a blood drive this Thursday, March 18, from 12:30 to 7 p.m. It will take place in the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Hospital Blood Mobile.
Appointments are recommended and can be secured online at tinyurl.com/MagM2021. Walk-ins will be accommodated as time allows. Bring a photo ID, hydrate and eat something prior.
Resume writing
As part of its New Year: New Job series, the Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual resume writing workshop with career coach Gary Gekow from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. The workshop will cover resume writing in general, applicant tracking systems, keyword search techniques, content review, chronological vs. functional resume styles, formatting options and a variety of best practices. Afterward, participants can email Gekow their resumes for a confidential one-on-one analysis. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register online at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/resume-writing-and-review-with-gary-gekow/
Free food box
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will host a Farmers to Families free food box distribution on Wednesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at NSCC’s Danvers campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Lot 7. Available to all families in need, the Farmers to Families food boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. Advance registration is required to receive a box. To register, go to mmsfi.org, find the Farmers to Families Food Box event list and choose the Danvers location.
Internships for teens
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns.
Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing.
Interns will receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview to discuss interests, or to register.
Career and business mentors are still being sought. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week during the program. Leavitt may be contacted for more information.
Supervisors workshop
North Shore Community College’s Supervisors’ Connection Workshop, “What’s Your Strengths-Based Management Style,” will be held on Wednesday, March 24, from 8 to 10 a.m. The workshop, hosted by NSCC’s Corporate Training Solutions, will be held virtually via Zoom. Cost is $49 per workshop. Register by March 17 by calling 978-236-1200 or email professional@northshore.edu. For more information, visit https://www.northshore.edu/corporate/index.html.
Paint-ins
Creative Community Paint-Ins meets once a week via Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., through March 30.
Heidi Caswell Zander, one of the participating artists and president of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, said that the program is off to a good start with great art being created and shared and people gathering from near and far.
A pop-up show is envisioned as an exhibition for early summer.
For more information, visit rockportartassn.org/creative-community and facebook.com/c2creativecommunity or send an email to creativecommunity@gmail.com.