Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/
Root beer floats
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library on Friday, June 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. will be offering root beer float kits, ice cream not included. Patrons may register to receive a kit for this summer reading refreshment by registering at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Great Marsh art
On view from June 18 to July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., will be the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
‘Rock the Docks’
All are invited to ‘Rock the Docks,” one of Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s most popular events, on Friday, June 18. More than 150 members, city officials, and business leaders will be joining chamber personnel at this annual event at Maritime Gloucester, making this an opportunity to businesses and services. More information is available by emailing info@capeannchamber.com.
Savvy Caregiver workshop
SeniorCare is offering The SAVVY Caregiver, a free six-week workshop online on Thursdays through June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Savvy Caregiver Program is a six-session training for family and friends who are active caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias. For more information, visit https://seniorcareinc.org/the-savvy-caregiver-spring-2021/. To register, call Deborah Schwendiman, at 978-281-1750.
Freedom Protest Rally
A non-partisan Freedom Protest and Rally will take place Saturday, June 19, from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a “We the People” march on Stacy Boulevard.
The event, hosted by the Gloucester Republican City Committee and 40 families from all beliefs and walks of life, is intended to bring all together in a peaceful gathering to stand up for the freedoms that are quickly being eroded and may ultimately affect the long-term rights of our kids. There will be live music, kids games and activities, freedom-supporting candidates and speakers, including constitutional attorney Marc Randazza, Constitution of States, Camp Constitution, Mass Stands Up, Health Rights MA, GOUSA founder John Paul Moran, local small business owners Ashley Sullivan, Sylvie Lockerova and Peter Sklivas, and many more. To participate, and for more information, call GRCC chair Ashley Sullivan at 978-879-6560.
Run for the Trails
Essex County Trail Association’s 17th Annual Run for the Trails will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m. at Myopia Schooling Field, 394 Bay Road, Hamilton. Registration for the 10-mile race is $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Registration for the 5-mile race is $20 for members, $30 for non-members. The first 100 to register will receive a T-shirt. For more information, visit https://ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-4162699
Reading Douglass
On Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m., in a statewide initiative coordinated by Mass Humanities, the Cape Ann Museum will participate in a public reading of Frederick Douglass’s 1852 speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” This event is designed to bring people from all walks of life together to read aloud Douglass’ words and reflect on how they still resonate more than 150 years later. Copies of Douglass’ speech will be distributed so the public can take turns reading passages. Douglass, who lived in Lynn from 1841 to 1847, had strong ties to Cape Ann and spoke here about the abolition movement. Still, this relationship is not widely known, nor is the extent to which the abolition was active in this region. The readings will be followed by an open discussion of the speech facilitated by Cape Ann Museum staff and the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust members, headed by Nicole McClain, president of North Shore Juneteenth Association Inc. Free to the public, registration is required through Evenbrite at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. The reading will be held outdoors at the Cape Ann Museum Green and livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Lanesville Yard Sale
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., Lanesville, will be the setting for a giant community yard sale on Saturday, June 26, from 9 to 1 p.m. Check out a range of appliances, tools, art supplies, clothing, kitchenware, linens, vintage goods, garden tools and pots, jewelry making supplies, furniture, linens, plants, fabric, and more. Proceeds from the $20 per table fee support the Lanesville Community Center. Come register, set up, and pay that day. Bring your own table to set up on the community center grounds. The building will be closed, and no vendors or early birds. Questions? Text or call Mary Beth at 978-879-7108.
Scholarships available
Lappin Foundation is accepting applications for two need-based college scholarships: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at (978) 740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Vaccination clinic news
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) has a news blog to serve as a hub for the latest updates and announcements regarding the collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The blog, capeannclinic.com, is integrated with municipal social media channels of the ten communities participating in the GCACC, including Essex, Gloucester, Manchester, and Rockport. Also featured are links to local resources specific to each GCACC community. New vaccination locations, pop-up clinics, dates and times will be posted to the site as they become available.
Painting exhibit
From Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, July 11, Jim Murphy’s paintings will be on display at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, East Gloucester. These will include scenes around his home in Western Massachusetts as well as in Newfoundland and West Cork, Ireland. Murphy considers himself a kindred spirit with both historical and contemporary Cape Ann School painters. He is a graduate of Massachusetts College of Art, studied with Lynn Peterfreund and is represented by Rockport Art Association and Museum and by Granite Shore Gallery, Rockport. Out of respect for health concerns there will be no artist reception. North Shore Arts Association is open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 to 5 and on Sundays 12 to 4. Questions? Call 978-283-1857.
Manchester by app
MANCHESTER— Manchester Historical Museum now offers a free mobile tour of Manchester-by-the Sea via your mobile device or computer. Learn about Manchester’s history, from its colonial farms and fishing times to the furniture making era and on to the Gilded Age. Visit 16 sites including historic buildings and outdoor spaces. This app can be downloaded to your mobile device from Apple or Google app stores. Just type in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tour and install. This feature uses Google maps GPS to help you locate your position and all the site locations. You can also use the link mhmtours.oncell.com to take the tour on your computer.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is now open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at: 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Book Group
ESSEX — On Tuesday, June, 22, at 10 a.m., all are welcome at the TOHP Burnham Library to join a discussion of Rumaam Alam’s book, “Leave the World Behind.” Copies are available for pickup at the library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. For more information, visit: www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Meet Ariel
ESSEX — On Saturday, June 26, children off all ages are invited to meet the beloved Disney mermaid, Ariel, at 10:30 a.m. on the lawn of the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Mediclerk training
This fall, the Wellspring House Mediclerk Training Program is online with on-site internships in Gloucester and Cape Ann. MediClerk runs for 15 weeks, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 7 to Dec 17. Tuition assistance is available on a sliding scale based on income. Graduates are eligible for up to 19 credits at North Shore Community College. Information sessions are Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, 3 to 4 p.m. in June and July. For more information, please visit https://www.wellspringhouse.org/jobs/job-training-mediclerk/ or contact Yolanda Testaverde at ytestaverde@wellspringhouse.org or text 978-219-7225.
Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s new youth services librarian, Ms. KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites. For more information, call 978-546-6934.
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Kashmir shawl show
MANCHESTER— The Manchester Historical Museum has a small but beautiful collection of Kashmir shawls dating from 1860 to1930 on exhibit. All were donated by Manchester families whose ancestors used them. Most appear to be made from wool. Some, if not all, were handwoven with a range of skills. Kashmir shawls are identified by a distinctive “Kashmiri” weave made of either shahtoosh, cashmere or Merino wool. The shawls are on view Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester. For more information, call 978-526-7230, or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Library pop-up
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library is continuing with its Back Porch Pickup of library materials and has added pop-up library hours (weather permitting) for browsing. Pop-up patrons may browse with their eyes and only touch materials being borrowed. Hand sanitizer is provided. After choosing items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check the materials out. To participate, request materials online by logging on to the library’s website at www.rockportlibrary.org or calling 978-546-6934. Once books are available, patrons will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and receive material. For personalized recommendations, feel free to call at 978-546-6934 or email the library at info@rockportlibrary.org and we would be happy to pull together a bundle (for all ages) of items for you to bring home. Please note: masks and social distancing at all times is mandatory.