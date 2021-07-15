Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Meditate for positivity
ROCKPORT — Join a Zoom meditation session on Thursday, July 15, at 7p.m. hosted by Rockport Public Library with Gerry Gorman, who has been meditating for over 30 years, sharing a practical technique that can positively impact your life. Now recognized as contributing to a more positive, healthy lifestyle, meditation is an invaluable tool helping people reduce stress, gain a sense of fulfillment in life as well as foster greater physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, this event requires registration on Zoom. Call 978-546-3259 for details.
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/
Makers Market
The work of 25 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann will be featured at two makers markets this summer. The events will be Thursday, July 15 and Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 at the Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory at 32 Horton’s St. on Rocky Neck in Gloucester. There is no admission fee and the events will happen rain or shine.
Mediclerk training
This fall, the Wellspring House Mediclerk Training Program is online with on-site internships in Gloucester and Cape Ann. MediClerk runs for 15 weeks, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 7 to Dec 17. Tuition assistance is available on a sliding scale based on income. Graduates are eligible for up to 19 credits at North Shore Community College. Information sessions are Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, 3 to 4 p.m. in July. For more information, please visit https://www.wellspringhouse.org/jobs/job-training-mediclerk/ or contact Yolanda Testaverde at ytestaverde@wellspringhouse.org or text 978-219-7225.
Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org
Sidewalk Bazaar
The 62nd Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar will fill Main Street — between Duncan and Washington streets — with bargains on Aug. 5, 6, 7. Stores, vendors, and non-profit groups will set the stage for shopping, dining and entertainment. Additional food trucks, and food vendors at BankGloucester and more out door dining are new this year.
Creativebug!
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) will make both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its clinics moving forward. Both vaccines will be readily available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at the Bee Building at Topsfield Fairgrounds from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich offers Pfizer vaccine on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Both vaccines will be available for these clinics as well. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. The GCACC will publicize dates and times of open clinics when they are finalized. For the latest updates, visit capeannclinic.com.
Coffee Book Chat
MANCHESTER — On the first Tuesday of the month, join Manchester Public Library staff on Zoom to talk about favorite reads. For 30 minutes you can take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we’ve been reading. To receive the Zoom chat’s login information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org or visit manchesterpl.org and click on Events.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street. To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Which Craft? Is Back!
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
‘Rescue Reading’
ROCKPORT — Want to help local shelter animals and do your summer reading? Join the Rockport Public Library and Cape Ann Animal Aid for “Rescue Readers,” a weekly program where you sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted. This is a great opportunity for you to practice your reading skills, and help socialize these amazing animals. By the end of the session, you might even make a new fur friend. All sessions will take place via Zoom and readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots between 1 and 3 p.m. This summer’s reading program is sponsored by the Rockport Public Library, the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and we are partnered with Cape Ann Animal Aid. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to register for this Zoom event. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.