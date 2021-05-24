School Arts Festival
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., has partnered with the Gloucester Education Foundation for the Gloucester Public School Arts Festival 2021, showcasing the artwork of local students from kindergarten through high school now through June 5 at the library. From Wednesday, June 2, through Saturday, June 5, enjoy a special video compilation of the artwork produced by the Gloucester Education Foundation with local filmmaker Stephen Brock on the library’s big first-floor screen in the children’s room through the day during regular library hours. You may also view it on GEF’s website, thinkthebest.org, after June 6. Questions? Visit thinkthebest.org, sawyerfreelibrary.org.
40 Under 40
The Rocky Neck Art Colony reopens to the public with “40 Under 40,” its first in-person exhibition since closing due to the pandemic. The exhibit is on view at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, through June 30. The center is open Thursday through Sunday to restricted numbers on a timed basis in compliance with COVID-19 protocols (visit rockyneckartcolony.org for more information); the exhibit can also be viewed online at RNACExhibitions.com. Questions? Visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org, email director@rockyneckartcolony.org or call 978 515-7004.
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
ROCKPORT — Gloucester Stage in partnership with Windhover Performing Arts Center celebrates the simple beauty of being human, in “Tiny Beautiful Things,” a funny and touching exploration of resilience based on Cheryl Strayed’s “Wild” journey as the beloved anonymous advice columnist for “Dear Sugar.” Co-conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Nia Vardalos, the Academy Award-nominated writer of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” and directed by Lyndsay Allyn Cox, “Tiny Beautiful Things” runs June 11 to 27. Performances are outdoors Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m .at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St, Rockport. For tickets, visit boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com.
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Marker relocates to its original location at historic Harbor Loop starting Thursday, June 3, and every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, the market is once again an integral part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org. 978-290-2717.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant will be open Saturdays and Sundays as of June 5 for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Beauport opening
Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., a National Historic Landmark and former summer home of one of America’s first professional interior designers, the trailblazing Henry Davis Sleeper, opens May 27 for the season. Guided tours of the harborside home run Wednesdays through Saturdays, May 27 to Oct, 16, every half hour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tickets must be booked online in advance from www.historicnewengland.org .
Savvy Caregiver workshop
SeniorCare is offering The SAVVY Caregiver, a free six-week workshop online on Thursdays through June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Savvy Caregiver Program is a six-session training for family and friends who are active caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias. For more information, visit https://seniorcareinc.org/the-savvy-caregiver-spring-2021/ — To register, call Deborah Schwendiman, at 978-281-1750.
Art in the Barn
ESSEX— Greenbelt’s Art in the Barn will be online this year, from June 3 to 13, due to public health precautions. The online show and sale features works by 100 artists in the region, 15 of whom are new this year. Artwork in this juried show includes fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, woodworking and photography. The silent auction will he held June 4 to 6, and the Tree House Charlatans concert will be live-streamed June 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at ecga.org/artinthebarn. Large sculptures can be viewed in person, outdoors at Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., Essex, from June 3 to 13. Half of artists’ proceeds support Greenbelt land conservation. Visit ecga.org/artinthebarn for link to the online exhibit and sale. Questions? Call 978-768-7241 or email ecga@ecga.org.
Rena Kurth Scholarship
ROCKPORT— The Rockport Garden Club is accepting application for its higher education scholarship program. The Rena Kurth Scholarship is awarded annually to a Rockport resident or a relative of a Rockport resident, who has successfully completed one year at an accredited institution of higher education pursuing studies in horticulture, ecology, renewable energy, environmental studies, conservation or a related field. The recipient (or recipients) of this scholarship will be presented with the award at the Rockport Garden Club August picnic meeting. Applicants must submit a letter of interest detailing career plans and summarizing school and/or community activities during the previous year and a summary of volunteer and/or employment since finishing high school. A copy of final grades for the school year just completed should be included with the letter of interest. The amount of the scholarship and number of recipients is determined each year by club board members. The letter of interest and copy of grades should be sent to Ms. Cynthia G. Johnson, Rockport Garden Club, P.O. Box 712, Rockport, MA 01966, no later than June 20.
Portuguese cooking
On June 9, at 6 p.m., the Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) is hosting a one hour Zoom class in Portuguese Cooking Class, as a fundraiser to support all MAPS programs. Learn how to make Portuguese Shrimp Curry (Caril de Camarão) accompanied by rice, as well as a Chocolate Salami (Salame de Chocolate) for dessert, while you cook alongside the chef and ask questions in real-time. You’ll also have a chance to win a unique apron, a copy of Ortins’ “Portuguese Homestyle Cooking” cookbook, and a personalized cooking class with the Portuguese-American chef for up to four people later this year.
To learn more, please visit tickettailor.com/events/maps/518842.
MAPS has serves the state’s Portuguese-speaking communities through a wide range of free health and social services through its offices in Cambridge, Somerville, Brighton, Dorchester, Framingham, and Lowell. To learn more about MAPS, visit maps-inc.org.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Teen internships
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week.
Library open
ESSEX — T.O.H.P. Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, is now open for browsing by appointment. Hours are Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon during May and June. Call for a scheduled 45-minute appointment for browsing, copy, fax, and computer use. Mask must be worn and social distancing practices in place.